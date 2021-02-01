This Comfy Sweater Has Some Serious Star Power

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all have simple, solid sweaters. Do we love them? Yes. Do we want to change things up every once in a while? Definitely. We still want to be warm and cozy though, so it’s not like we’re going to switch to a graphic tee. This is where the challenge begins — the challenge to find the perfect printed sweater!

We’re here to make that challenge super simple by finding that sweater for you. It needs to be something that’s not too out there, but it needs to stand out enough to earn compliments and catch stares. It needs to add visual interest to your outfit without being distracting or out of place. It needs to be something like this star sweater!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN V-Neck Lantern Long Sleeve Star Sweater for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweater has a ribbed V neckline matching the lantern sleeve cuffs and the notched hem, as well as dropped shoulders and a comfy, relaxed fit. The star of course — or should we say “stars”? — is the graphic print. There’s a large star print making its way all around this piece! Now that’s what we call star power.

This exact variation is available in a few colors, but the Amazon page also has variations with a wider neckline and bell sleeves should that be your preferred look. There are also some versions with lightning bolts instead of stars, so you can either pick your favorite or grab one of each!

Maybe you don’t want to stop at stars and lightning bolts. That’s definitely cool with Us. In fact, we thought you might want some more options. That’s why we’ve rounded up a few more fun Amazon sweater picks we think you’ll dig:

Where there are stars, hearts should follow. That’s our philosophy. How cute are the heart patches on the elbows of this Shermie sweater?

The rainbow, splattered dot print on this Relipop sweater is so colorful, and yet the piece works beautifully as a neutral!

It doesn’t get much cooler than this ultra-creative leopard sweater from Angashion. Everyone is going to want one once they see you in it!

This cherry-print Bell Poque cardigan looks like it’s straight out of a fashion magazines. Fruit prints aren’t just for summer!

