These Super Soft Lounge Pants Are Even Cozier Than They Look

Spending months in quarantine has taught Us many valuable lessons — one of which is to always choose comfort in the clothing department. You know the drill when buying loungewear: The goal is to have everything you purchase be as relaxing to wear as possible.

You may already be thinking that these pants from PRETTYGARDEN are as soft as they come, but shoppers are saying that they truly exceed all expectations!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Casual Pajama Pants for just $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17, 2020, but are subject to change.



These wide-leg pants have somewhat of a palazzo style, which provides your legs with plenty of room to move around. One thing’s for sure — you definitely won’t feel constricted when you wear these pants! The pant legs are long and loose, depending on how tall you are. They were made for lounging around the house, but can also be worn as pajama bottoms. Full couch potato mode activated!

The material of these pants is lightweight, thin and seriously incredible to wear. Perhaps best of all, they have a little something extra: pockets! We always love the convenience of storage space, especially in our loungewear. There’s nothing like being able to stow your iPhone and lip balm on your hips at all times.

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Casual Pajama Pants (Dark Green)

Due to these pants’ popularity, a few of the sleek shades may take longer to ship than others — but shoppers assure Us they’re well worth the wait. They’re seriously pleased with their purchase and are ready to pick up more colors! Speaking of, there’s currently nine available — and they’re all neutral hits.

With working remotely still very much a part of our lives, these pants are a no-brainer! No one will know that you’re actually dripping in comfort as you complete your daily tasks. After all, you’re only visible from the waist up on Zoom calls! Picking up a pair of these pants just may be one of the best decisions you make this year. Here’s to casual clothing that makes Us feel fabulous!

