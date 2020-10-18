This 2-Piece Pajama Set May Outshine Even Your Favorite Outfits

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know when you compliment someone on an outfit and they say something like, “Thanks, I actually bought it on clearance!” or, “You’ll never believe where I bought it from”? There’s always some kind of surprising detail that makes the look that much sweeter. It’s even more fun when you’re the one wearing it, of course!

If you wear either piece from this pajama set out of the house, it’s going to be your turn to start unveiling the surprises. Not only will your friends be shocked when you tell them you’re actually wearing sleepwear, but they’ll be astounded again when you tell them you bought it from Amazon!

Get the BTFBM Leopard Print/Tie-Dye 2-Piece Pajamas for just $30 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

This two-piece pajama set consists of a long-sleeve top and pants. The material is soft and light — not the kind that will have you waking up in a sweat at 3:30 in the morning and ripping off the blankets. The top has long sleeves with ribbed cuffs you can easily push up, as well as a super wide V-neckline that you can let fall off one shoulder. You can see why you would want to wear this top out in public. Just imagine how cute it would be with jeans!

As for the bottoms, you’ll find they have a comfy waistband with a drawstring and a loose fit that tapers at the ankles in the style of joggers. This tapering at the bottom makes these bottoms equally as wearable out of the house. Pair them with a crop top or even a long-line sports bra and you’re set!

Get the BTFBM Leopard Print/Tie-Dye 2-Piece Pajamas for just $30 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

There are three versions currently available of this set: two leopard-print versions in different shades of grey and one monochrome tie-dye version. Since all three work along the greyscale, all three are very easy to wear and pair. You can always wear the set as a whole too, of course!

Now that the weather is cooling down, grabbing a breathable PJ set like this with long sleeves and long pants is going to come in handy pretty much as soon as it arrives in the mail. This is one of the cutest we’ve seen, and with nothing over $30, you’re winning. That’s yet another thing to tell your friends about when they compliment you — the low price! Feel free to give Us a shoutout too.

Get the BTFBM Leopard Print/Tie-Dye 2-Piece Pajamas for just $30 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Get the BTFBM Leopard Print/Tie-Dye 2-Piece Pajamas for just $30 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!