This Cooling Bamboo Pajama Set Is What Sweet Dreams Are Made Of

Is there any better feeling than scoring a fresh new set of PJs? Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting someone else, pajamas are always a welcome surprise. If you’re planning a self-care evening at home, the right PJs are essential to set the mood.

Well, thank Us now — because we just found the exact sleep set that you’ve been dreaming of. Thousands of reviewers have picked up this T-shirt and shorts combo from Latuza and fell completely in love with it, so we just had to do some more research and find out why!

Get the Latuza Women’s V-Neck Sleepwear Short Sleeve Pajama Set for prices starting at $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2020, but are subject to change.



These sleep sets are simple and straightforward. The uncomplicated design will help put you at ease and create a peaceful ambience that’s necessary when it’s time to get your beauty rest. But the best part about these PJ sets is the material they are made from. While these jammies offer plenty of stretch, their fabric primarily consists of an all-natural bamboo.

In case you weren’t aware, fabrics made from bamboo are some of the most breathable on the market. The bamboo plant naturally keeps itself cool, and when the plant is transformed into another material, it still maintains those handy cooling properties! That’s precisely why bamboo fibers are used to create fabric that’s able to wick away moisture better than most. Oh, and let’s not forget that bamboo fabric is sustainable and eco-friendly!

If you tend to feel hot at night, these PJs are bound to be your new favorite. Waking up in a pool of sweat is incredibly uncomfortable, and this will solve that pesky problem once and for all. Over 2,500 shoppers to date say these pajamas are the best of the bunch, and that’s why we need to get our hands on one of these sets immediately!

