This Ruffle Neck Summer Blouse Was Made to Flatter Your Figure

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

All you need is one tiny detail to take an otherwise basic garment and make it extraordinary. It could be an embellishment, the way it’s cut or a combination of both factors. When you feel like wearing something simple but don’t want to look boring, you know exactly which elevated pieces in your closet to turn to.

This staple sleeveless top is exactly what we’re talking about. It has a undeniably chic quality, and it’s the type of blouse that can complement everyone’s figure — and everyone’s wardrobe too!

Get the Allimy Women’s Summer Ruffle Trim Neckline Tank Top for prices starting at just $6, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2020, but are subject to change.



This top-rated tank has a halter-like cut that gathers at the neck. The material is bunched up to create a ruffle effect that acts as somewhat of a mock turtleneck. The fabric flows out to create a loose-fitting silhouette that can be styled in so many different ways. You can tuck it into any number of skirts, pants and shorts — depending on what’s on your calendar.

The length of these tops is long enough that you can get away with teaming them with stylish ponte leggings. Also, the tops are lined — so they have double-layering which prevents them from being see-through. To get the optimal casual fit, you may want to order up a size, because the fabric doesn’t have an overwhelming amount of stretch. If you’re worried about comfort, don’t be: These tops have a chiffon-like feel to them, and the material is fabulously silky!

Get the Allimy Women’s Summer Ruffle Trim Neckline Tank Top for prices starting at just $6, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

When we’re in the market for an upgraded basic, this is exactly what we’re looking for. No matter what the occasion, this is sure to be a fantastic addition to your everyday essentials. Honestly, it would be hard to find a way to make this top look bad! It’s beyond easy to style, looks great on so many different body types and is a must-have item. Wins all around!

See it: Get the Allimy Women’s Summer Ruffle Trim Neckline Tank Top for prices starting at just $6, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Allimy and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!