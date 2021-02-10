You’re Going to Live in This Flattering Jumpsuit Come Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can’t stop dreaming of warmer days. We wish we could push those longing thoughts aside for a while and enjoy everything we love about winter (Hot cocoa! Fewer bugs! Fuzzy coats and blankets!), but the second the sun starts to rise in our mind, it doesn’t seem to want to set again.

This year, we’ve decided to just give in. It’s about that time to start shopping for spring clothing anyway. If we start now, we’ll be set when the season begins instead of scrambling to purchase lighter clothing at the last minute. And anyway, when you spot a jumpsuit this wonderful on Amazon, you need to act on it!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Short Sleeve V Neck Striped Jumpsuit for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

This striped jumpsuit is made of a super soft and drapey cotton blend, and it has a relaxed yet super flattering fit, the material designed to graze all of your favorite curves. It’s not all loose though. There’s a self-tie belt you can use to cinch your figure at the waist to really pull the look together!

The top portion of this jumpsuit has short sleeves and a surplice V neckline, creating a faux-wrap effect. Over on the back you’ll find a narrow keyhole cutout in between the shoulder blades with a single button closure. If we move down to the bottom portion of this piece, you’ll find trendy, wide leg pants that are cropped above the ankles — and pockets at the sides of the hips!

We already have so many plans for this jumpsuit. A beachy look is definitely on the horizon featuring strappy sandals, a straw bag and a matching straw hat. Just as easily, we can picture it with a black moto jacket, sunglasses and leather mules for an edgier, city girl-type look. At the same time, we can see it cozied up a little for colder temps with an oversized, faux-fur coat, chunky sneakers and a beanie!

This jumpsuit is basically going to be our daily uniform come spring, but it clearly can work for other seasons as well when properly styled and accessorized, so we really do mean it when we say this is the best time to buy. Besides, you don’t want it to sell out before you can even nab one!

