You’re Going to Wear This Trendy Tie-Dye Jumpsuit Everywhere

Let’s admit it: We never want to take off our pajamas in the morning. They’re quite possibly the softest, most relaxing garments we own — and we try to change out of them as little as possible. While we’re still working from home, we actually don’t have to!

Naturally, with increased couch time comes the need for luxe loungewear. We’re paying more attention to our PJs these days than ever before and always looking to add to our collection. Best of all, some pajama-style pieces actually work around the clock — such as this jumpsuit from PRETTYGARDEN!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Tie Dye Long One Piece Jumpsuit for prices starting at $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

This one-piece from PRETTYGARDEN is a serious stunner. It’s decked out in a tie-dye print that’s all the rage right now, and shoppers say they love how comfortable it is. The top of the jumpsuit is designed in either a T-shirt or sleeveless top fashion, and then it gathers at the waist with an adjustable drawstring. You can make it as tight or as loose as you want, and this detail provides the look with some added shape. And to top it all off, these jumpsuits have pockets on each side of the hips!

The rest of the jumpsuit flares out from the waist into a typical pair of jogger-style bottoms. They’re loose-fitting, and they taper at the ankles with ribbed cuffs to finish off the look. You can pick this outfit up in a multitude of colors. There are tie-dye options, of course, but plenty of solid shades if you want a more subtle approach.

These jumpsuits are comfortable enough to wear to bed, but they’re also cute enough to rock in everyday life! You can sport it while running errands, lounging at home or for any other casual activity that’s on the iCal. If you’re already obsessed with the tie-dye trend or looking to try it out, this is a great place to start. These jumpsuits are the perfect all-in-one outfit to make you feel like a top social media influencer!

