Shop Stunning New Swimwear From PrettyLittleThing Now — And Pay Later

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Ready for some amazing news? Always, right? The best part is, this isn’t even a “good news, bad news” situation. There are only good things from here on out, baby. What else would you expect from PrettyLittleThing?

The reason we’re so excited is that PLT has now officially partnered up with Klarna, which means you can shop now and pay for your order in timed installments. Just fill your bag with any pieces you love (We’ll show you some of our faves in a sec!) and go to check out. If your bag totals $35 or more, you’ll be able to select Klarna’s Pay in 4 Installments option. You don’t need to sign up for an account or anything like that! it’s super simple. You’ll pay 25% when you check out, and then you’ll automatically pay additional 25% every two weeks until you’re 100% paid off. No extra fees or added costs! Learn more here.

Now we definitely need to do some shopping, and obviously it’s the best time of year to stock up on some swimwear. We’ll be concentrating on PLT’s new Destination Swim: Bahamas edit, because…how could we not? These swimsuits, cover-ups and beach accessories are straight-up stunning. The best part? Everything is on sale right now, and you can even grab an extra 10% off with code EXTRA10 at checkout. Okay, we can’t wait anymore. We need to show you our picks!

Pink All Over Jewelled Bikini

Your hair may be dripping with water the next time you step out of the ocean, but your swimsuit will be dripping with jewels! The tops and bottoms of this pale pink bikini feature colorful jewel detailing that will leave all fellow beachgoers envious!

White Butterfly Maxi Beach Dress

This beach dress is changing up the entire cover-up game. The 3-D butterfly print on the sheer material is everything and more. Comfort-wise, we also love how light and breathable this beauty will be under the hot sun!

Get the White Butterfly Maxi Beach Dress (originally $58) for just $34 with code EXTRA10 at PrettyLittleThing!

Baby Blue Shiny Textured Ruched Diamante Trim Swimsuit

If you haven’t noticed, the Bahamas edit isn’t shy about making a statement. Hot Girl Summer is back and better than ever thanks to pieces like this mega-flattering swimsuit. Shine like the diamond you are in this compliment magnet of a one-piece!

Get the Baby Blue Shiny Textured Ruched Diamante Trim Swimsuit (originally $55) for just $32 with code EXTRA10 at PrettyLittleThing! Also available in plus sizes!

Rose Velvet Waffle Cut Out Swimsuit

We know some people who might be thrown by the idea of velvet on their swimwear, but we promise it works just fine — and it looks freakin’ fabulous. The cutouts on this halter one-piece are just divine, and the soft rose color is going to look good on every skin tone!

Get the Rose Velvet Waffle Cut Out Swimsuit (originally $38) for just $23 with code EXTRA10 at PrettyLittleThing!

Stone Sheer Knit Halter Neck Tie Waist Jumpsuit

This airy jumpsuit will show just enough of your swimsuit underneath, making it appropriate for both the sand and the boardwalk, or even a beachside restaurant. The tie detail at the waist will have you feeling snatched and sassy too!

Get the Stone Sheer Knit Halter Neck Tie Waist Jumpsuit (originally $55) for just $32 with code EXTRA10 at PrettyLittleThing!

Looking for more? Shop the entire Bahamas edit here and explore everything else at PrettyLittleThing here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!