This 3-Pack of Stylish Blue Light Glasses Is on Sale for Just $9

While some of Us have dealt with sight issues throughout our lives and needed specs to see properly, there were always people who simply wanted glasses for the aesthetic. Let’s face it: They can be seriously cool looking!

These days, there’s a very valid reason for any shopper to wear glasses — protection from blue light. Blue light glasses have gained massive popularity in recent years (especially as screen time soared during the pandemic), and right now, this super affordable set of three from Gaoye is heavily discounted for Amazon Prime Day!

Get the Gaoye 3-Pack Blue Light Blocking Glasses (originally $26) on sale for just $9 during Amazon Prime Day!



This is undoubtedly one of our favorite Prime Day steals — each pair of blue light glasses comes out to approximately $3 thanks to the deep discount and extra coupon! They’re available in a slew of styles, including different colors. Wearing them may help protect your eyes from potential damage from prolonged screen exposure, which we can all use in our lives. They’re particularly great to wear for the daily grind if you’re glued to your computer during a 40-hour work week!

Shoppers also say that wearing these glasses significantly helps with migraines they experience while on the computer or watching television. One reviewer also says that rocking these glasses allows them to get to sleep easier, as their eyes are shielded from the blue light and feel less strained at the end of the day.

While these glasses were considered a steal before Prime Day, they’re now available for their most affordable price ever! This deal is selling out quickly (with some colorways almost out of stock), and once it’s all claimed, it will be gone for good. Do yourself (and your eyes) a favor and add these to your cart right now!

