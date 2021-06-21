21 Customer-Favorite Amazon Prime Day Deals — Sure to Sell Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You ready? Okay, now here’s the big question: What’s on your wish list for Prime Day? We know we have some essential buys to check off our own list, but we definitely can’t help but feel that FOMO. What are other Amazon-savvy shoppers buying? What incredible deals might we be missing?

Luckily, we have a list of those deals right here for you. These are the bestselling home, fitness, beauty, tech, pet and clothing items you won’t want to miss this Prime Day. The markdowns are mind-blowing and the product picks are *chef’s kiss* levels of perfection. Let’s take a look!

21 Bestselling Prime Day 2021 Deals

1. eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) — 43% Off!

We all want a robot vacuum, and on Prime Day, you can save $90 on this unbelievably popular eufy vacuum!

2. Vital Proteins — 25% Off or More!

Vital Proteins is taking at least 25% off for everything on Prime Day, including new gummies!

3. Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheet Set, Cal King, Beige — 28% Off!

Have the sweetest, comfiest dreams ever in your new Amazon Basics microfiber sheets!

4. Cosori CS158-AF Air Fryer — 30% Off!

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to buy an air fryer, the time has come. This smart Cosori fryer will upgrade your kitchen to the max!

5. Sweet Sweat Hip Bands with 3 Levels of Resistance — 30% Off!

Ready for that perfect peach booty? Grab these resistance bands a.s.a.p. — they come with a free mesh bag too!

6. Bravo LE Trio Travel System – Driftwood — 25% Off!

Calling all parents — or baby shower attendees! This Chicco Bravo set comes with a stroller and car seat that clicks right into the stroller!

7. Oral-B Genius X Limited, 1 Replacement Brush Head, 1 Travel Case, Midnight Black — 50% Off!

Ready to enjoy brushing your teeth and impressing your dentist? Check out the deal on this Oral-B electric toothbrush!

Click here to explore more oral care products and whitening kits!

8. Neewer RL-12 LED Ring Light 14″ — 58% Off!

Whether you’re shooting YouTube beauty tutorials, working your way up to TikTok stardom or just want to look really, really good on Zoom, this Neewer ring light is a fantastic value!

Click here to see more!

9. Kindle Paperwhite — 38% Off!

Crush your reading challenge this year with the help of a Kindle Paperwhite — now waterproof!

10. Peripera Airy Velvet Tint & Lipstick — Up to 35% Off!

Velvety, moisturized lips, here we come. This Peripera lip tint has a light feel but major pigmentation!

11. New Balance Women’s 574 V2 Sneaker — On Sale!

We’re always down for a fresh new pair of kicks, and these New Balance sneakers are on sale in multiple colors/sizes!

12. Pansonic Epilator Shaver — 30% Off!

This handy little Panasonic device lets you shave or epilate to remove any unwanted body hair — wet or dry!

13. Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, White/Gold — 39% Off!

This one-size Fitbit smartwatch may help you keep track of your health, stress, blood oxygen levels and more!

Click here to see more!

14. 23andMe — 50% Off!

This famous 23andMe DNA test could help you discover not only more about your ancestry, but about your own health!

15. YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary, Grey — 29% Off!

This YOSUDA stationary bike has a mount for your iPad or phone, a large range of resistance and an actually comfortable seat!

16. Signature Design by Ashley- Elissa Contemporary Accent Stool — 64% Off!

Spruce up your living room or bedroom with this faux-fur covered Ashley stool!

17. ZINUS Jennifer 55 Inch Black Frame Desk, Brown — 49% Off!

If you’ve been working from home for over a year, it’s time to finally upgrade that desk. This ZINUS desk is a sleek, modern pick!

Click here to see more!

18. K9 Advantix II Flea and Tick Prevention for Extra-Large Dogs 6-Pack — 30% Off!

Taking care of our furry friends can be a little expensive, so we’re not missing out on this K9 Advantix flea and tick prevention deal!

There are also a few fashion categories you won’t want to skip over this Prime Day:

19. Amazon Essentials Women’s Studio Sculpt High-Rise 7/8 Length Yoga Legging — On Sale!

Whether you’re working out or vegging out, these Amazon Essentials leggings are ready to come along for the ride!

20. BALEAF Women’s 8″/ 7″/ 5″ High Waist Biker Shorts — On Sale!

These BALEAF biker shorts are immensely popular. Just look at that review count!

21. Simple Joys by Carter’s Girls’ 6-Piece Snug Fit Cotton Pajama Set — On Sale!

Um, how incredibly cute are these Simple Joys by Carter’s pajamas? Do they come in adult sizes?

See even more amazing deals at Amazon here!

