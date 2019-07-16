



Finding the motivation to not only start up, but keep up with healthy habits is an everyday struggle. Inspirational quotes and cute activewear can only do so much for us. They don’t show us the results of all of our hard work, and when there are no realistic and tangible short-term goals, our long-term ones can feel unachievable. We want to see the progress we’re making as we’re making it, and we need that motivation to keep going even when we feel like quitting!

The Fitbit Alta HR will stay by our side — or on our wrist — throughout our entire health journey, whether we’re tearing up a pilates class, taking a brisk morning walk or even snoozing away for the night. This device has over 5,000 rave reviews and shoppers (including me!) are obsessed with the results they’ve seen. The most impressive thing of all, though? The fact that this fan-favorite device is 62% off in black right now for Amazon Prime Day!

See it: Get the Fitbit Alta HR (originally $130) starting at just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

Reviewers love the sleek, slim and inconspicuous design of this wrist-watch style device, noting how it’s more than comfortable enough to wear all day and night. They say it’s easy to set up and user-intuitive, allowing them to see a major difference in their health fast and motivating them even further!

To start using this Fitbit, we can download the corresponding app and follow the instructions. Once we’re ready to go, we can set goals, such as step count or weight loss numbers, and explore all of the other capabilities of this device. We can just give the screen a double-tap or bring our wrist toward us to activate the screen, where we can see steps we’ve taken, the distance we’ve traveled, the number of calories we’ve burned, our current heart rate, text messages, incoming calls and even alerts and alarms!

This Fitbit, which has up to seven days of battery life, also works while we sleep. In the morning, we can check our app to see exactly how much time we spent in each sleep stage, from light, to deep, to REM. Don’t forget that we can also be woken up in the morning by setting a silent alarm on our Fitbit, letting it vibrate on our wrist to wake us, but no one else, up!

One of my favorite features of this Fitbit is the reminders to move. Sometimes we need something to remind us to get out of our chair every so often and stretch our legs, and hitting the step goal for that hour feels so good when the screen starts to celebrate with us!

There is still so much more we can do with this device, including switching out the interchangeable band if we want another color! So many customization options! We’re so excited by this flash deal that our Fitbits are totally telling us that our heart rate is in the “Peak” zone right now!

