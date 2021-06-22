Prime Day Fitness Deals: Booty Bands, Weight Loss Supplements and More

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hot girl summer is officially here, but if you’re not feeling like your most fabulous self, you might be looking for ways to up your health and fitness game. It’s never too late to start! Best of all, you can score major deals on top fitness products during Amazon Prime Day, so there’s no reason to break the bank.

Keep reading to check out our favorite deals that shoppers are loving right now. There are only a few more hours of Prime Day left, and you don’t want to miss out on these prices — so get to it!

These Workout Resistance Bands

These bands can help you get faster results by adding resistance. They will work your muscles far more than basic everyday squats!

Get the FITFORT Resistance Bands for Legs and Butt Exercise Bands (originally $14) on sale for just $11 during Amazon Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Good-For-You Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies

Apple cider vinegar can do wonders for you, but it’s particularly not fun to drink. That’s why we love having the option to get our daily dose in gummy form!

Get the Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Vitamins by Goli Nutrition (originally $19) on ale for just $13 during Amazon Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Smart Body Fat Scale

Getting into shape is so much more than tracking your weight. This scale sends more specific stats directly to your phone, including your body fat percentage and BMI info. You’ll truly be able to see your progress!

Get the RENPHO Body Fat Scale Smart BMI Scale Digital Bathroom Wireless Weight Scale (originally $30) on sale for just $20 during Amazon Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

