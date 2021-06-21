Prime Day: Score 70% Off This Ring Light for the Best TikTok Videos Ever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re an avid user of social media and love following top influencer accounts, you likely realize there’s a great deal of work that goes into making photos and videos appear effortlessly flawless. Any type of behind-the-scenes insight into what allows content to look amazing will typically involve a ring light.

Usually, these studio-quality lights are more of an investment and require big bucks, but that’s where Amazon Prime Day can help Us all out. We found an amazing deal on a ring light that you can score now for 70% off. The pictures and videos you’ve always wished for are just a few clicks away!

Get the Neewer 18-inch SMD LED Ring Light Dimmable Lighting Kit (originally $150) on sale for just $46 during Amazon Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2021, but are subject to change.



Want more? Check out all of the 50% off products from Neewer and shop all of the ring light deals happening during Amazon Prime Day!

Simply put, a ring light like this top-rated option is the secret to a successful picture or video. Here’s how it works: You can prop up your phone in the center of the light on the adjustable stand and then document your content. There’s even a remote control that you can pair with your phone to make the picture or recording function totally hands-free! The 360-degree light can illuminate you beautifully. Prepare to glow, people — it’s a total dream come true for an aspiring influencer. Not interested in growing your social media channels? Perhaps a friend in your life is looking to take their content to the next level. Say hello to the ultimate gift!

You can currently purchase this ring light for under $50 right now during Prime Day, which is an unbelievable deal compared to the original price. If you or someone you know is always up on the latest TikTok dance craze or snapping #OOTD shots regularly, a ring light is a must — and this is the best value around!

