26 Fashion and Accessory Prime Day Deals Worth the Splurge — Up to $240 Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This Prime Day, we’re treating ourselves to something special. Yes, we’re picking up some home essentials, some tech upgrades and some beauty steals, but we want to add at least one splurge item to our cart as well. When it comes to designer fashion, finding major savings isn’t always possible, so this is our time to nab our faves for up to hundreds off!

We’ve picked out 24 of our favorite big-name fashion and accessory deals this Prime Day, from clothes, to shoes, to jewelry and more. Ready to see what’s going in our shopping carts? Let’s go!

1. 20% Off APL Techloom Breeze Sneakers: These APL sneakers look wildly comfortable, and their terrazzo midsole is everything — You save $40!

2. 28% Off Le Specs Unreal Sunglasses: This is your chance to hop on the rectangular sunglasses trend with these marked-down Le Specs sunnies — You save $21!

3. 20% Off Lele Sadoughi Polka Dot Knotted Headband: There are nearly infinite ways a Lele Sadoughi headband can level up an outfit — You save $13!

4. 20% Off Bag-all My Bling Bling Jewelry Roll: If you have a big trip coming up, something like this Bag-all jewelry roll can help you stay organized — You save $8!

5. 39% Off Free People Brookside Tunic: You can never go wrong with a comfy, effortless Free People sweater — You save $39!

6. 65% Off Radley London Pockets Multi-Compartment Leather Crossbody: You’ll wear this chic Radley London crossbody anywhere and everywhere. Hello, new everyday bag! — You save $102!

7. 20% Off Bag-all Weekend Getaway Set: How cute is this five-bag getaway set? Everything is labeled on the outside so you know where everything is at all times — You save $14!

8. 52% Off BAGGU Go Pouch Set: We’re obviously obsessed with all things travel right now, and this BAGGU set is simply adorable with its colorful fruit designs — You save $20!

9. 20% Off Cloverpost 1971 Necklace: This 14K gold-plated necklace is ready to become your new everyday staple — You save $13!

10. 20% Off Soko Teardrop Huggie Stud Earrings: We love the huggies trend, but these Soko earrings take the trend to new heights — You save $12!

11. 44% Off APL Shearling Slides: We have to warn you that once you put these fuzzy APL slides on for the first time, you won’t want to take them off — You save $66!

12. 25% Off WAYF Emma Puff Sleeve Lace Top: We love how you can dress this WAYF top up with a skirt and heels or down with jeans — You save $22!

Not done yet? No worries, because neither are we. Here are 14 more deals to check out!

13. 20% Off You Say Bow Shoulder Chemise — You save $16!

14. 20% Off A.L.C. Diego Pants — You save $55!

15. 20% Off ASTR the label January Top — You save $18!

16. 20% Off BB Dakota Day in the Life Short — You save $8!

17. 20% Off For Love & Lemons Caterina Blouse — You save $27!

18. 20% Off IRO Shavani Jacket — You save $76!

19. 20% Off Lioness Bias Midi Skirt — You save $14!

20. 20% Off MOTHER The Dutchie Frayed Shorts — You save $42!

21. 20% Off IRO Ashville Leather Jacket — You save $240!

22. 20% Off Rolla’s Original Straight Jeans — You save $22!

23. 20% Off Lioness Steinway Mini Dress — You save $20!

24. 20% Off Saylor Edan Two Piece Set — You save $55!

25. 44% Off WAYF Tie Back Puff Sleeve Mini Dress — You save $52!

26. 20% Off XIRENA Dani Dress— You save $75!

Looking for more? Explore the Prime Day Big Style Sale here and don’t forget to check out even more incredible deals on Amazon here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!