5 Summer Fashion Picks You Can Try for Free With Prime Wardrobe

We absolutely love shopping online. It’s our favorite activity. Whenever we have some downtime, you’ll see Us browsing through new arrivals and mega-sales. Even we can admit, however, that there issues. Yes, it’s easy and convenient compared to real-life shopping, but you don’t get to try the pieces on before you buy them!

Many fitting rooms in real stores have been closed since 2020 as well, making trying on clothing before you buy it even harder than usual. But that’s where Prime Wardrobe comes in. It’s an included service in your Amazon Prime membership that “mixes the convenience of online shopping and the perks of having an in-store dressing room.” So many fashion, shoe, jewelry and accessory items are eligible too, including many from top brands like Calvin Klein, UGG, Fossil and Levi’s!

How does it work? You simply choose up to eight items eligible for the service and check out — minus the paying part. A Prime Wardrobe box featuring all of your picks will then be shipped to you. You’ll have one week to try on these pieces and decide if you want to keep them — you’ll only pay for what you decide to keep! Everything else can be returned for free in the box it came in. Just attach the prepaid shipping label and drop it off at your nearest UPS location!

Want to check out some awesome summer pieces you can order using Prime Wardrobe right now? We’ve picked out a few below we think you’ll adore!

This One-Shoulder Top

One-shoulder styles are absolutely blowing up right now, and this pretty twill blouse proves why. We would honestly wear this beauty year round!

Try the Goodthreads Fluid Twill One Shoulder Top for free with Prime Wardrobe! Buy it for just $29! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Puff-Sleeve Dress

This effortlessly adorable dress has trendy puff sleeves, a short, flouncy hem, a stylish square neckline and even a cute color selection!

Try The Drop Women’s @graceatwood Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress for free with Prime Wardrobe! Buy it starting at just $45! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Bucket Hat

Have you secretly been dying to try the bucket hat trend but would much prefer to be able to try one in the privacy of your own home where you can try it on with different outfits? Ta-da! This super cute tie-dye Adidas hat is on Prime Wardrobe!

Try the Adidas Women’s Color Wash Bucket Hat for free with Prime Wardrobe! Buy it for just $30! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Denim Shorts

Denim shorts are absolutely a clothing item we never want to buy without trying them on first. We have faith that these top-rated Levi’s shorts will be a success, but we definitely want to make sure we have the right size picked out before we buy them!

Try the Levi’s Mid Length Shorts for free with Prime Wardrobe! Buy them starting at just $30! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Linen Romper

Rompers are another item where you never quite know how they’re going to fall on your body until you try them on. This linen- and cotton-blend piece is going to feel (and look) amazing when you grab the right size!

Try the Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Linen Romper for free with Prime Wardrobe! Buy it starting at just $13! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

