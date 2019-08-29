Shoppers Say This Blurring Primer Is Like Photoshop in a Bottle





Pores. Ugh, right? We all have them, so they’re certainly nothing to be ashamed about, but that doesn’t mean we have to like them. We’re big beauty lovers, and visibly large pores and makeup just don’t mesh. We like our complexion to look smooth, like we’re wearing a real-life selfie filter, and pores are just not a part of that equation!

That’s why primers exist, but like our foundation, we have to find one that best suits our skin. Many shoppers make the mistake of blindly picking out a primer at the drugstore thinking that any will do, but not all primers are the same. Many have a super mattified finish and lead to caked-up makeup and flaking, leaving our skin looking even worse. This primer, however, is all about that dewy glow, with no pores in sight!

See it: Get the Touch in Sol No Pore Blem Primer for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 29, 2019, but are subject to change.

Nearly 900 reviewers are hailing this No Pore Blem Primer as Photoshop in a bottle. They say it makes their pores vanish, and not just temporarily. The blurring effect lasts all day, even in sweaty summer weather! If we’re more concerned about oil, don’t worry, because shoppers say this primer is a lifesaver for those with oily skin. So much so that they say they’ll never use another primer again!

Reviewers say that while primers from other brands like Benefit and Dr. Brandt left their skin looking and feeling cakey, No Pore Blem’s lightweight formula absorbed beautifully and they only needed very little at a time, too! As one shopper put it, the only thing they don’t like about this primer is that it’s not available to purchase in a five-gallon bucket!

This primer has a silky texture and claims to leave skin feeling like soft and smooth velvet. It’s transparent with a slight pink tint for color correcting and offering us that glow-from-within type of radiance. It’s also infused with green tea extract to further energize skin while protecting it from free radicals!

See it: Get the Touch in Sol No Pore Blem Primer for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 29, 2019, but are subject to change.

This two-in-one primer, offering both cosmetic and skincare solutions, is also infused with soluble collagen, which may increase moisture levels and elasticity. This means that when we apply our makeup, it will look even more flawless, covering up wrinkles, fine lines and unevenness!

To use this primer, always start by going through your skincare routine, starting with cleansing and finishing up with a moisturizer and SPF. Spread this primer over a hydrated face, and then continue applying your makeup as normal. It won’t be quite normal, though, since it may look so much better than usual!

This No Pore Blem Primer is cruelty-free, vegan and hypoallergenic, so no matter our skin type, even if we’re sensitive, it’s made for us. It’s free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates, too! Plus, the bottle is just really, really cute. Could a product be any more perfect? We doubt it!

See it: Get the Touch in Sol No Pore Blem Primer for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 29, 2019, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from Touch in Sol here and other primers available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!