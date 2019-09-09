Prince’s New Streetwear Capsule Collection Is the Definition of Cool





There have been a ton of new fashion brand collaborations lately that breathe new life into a company and reinvigorate excitement about the brand. It’s not uncommon for a brand to reach out to a celebrity or artist and create a limited edition collection that they know people will love.

Most recently, the legacy tennis brand Prince teamed up with Sean Wotherspoon to create a capsule collection. Prince is known for their tennis gear that they’ve been producing since 1970, but they also make “off the court” fashions that have more of an athleisure and streetwear vibe that’s perfect for everyday wear. Wotherspoon is the founder of the staple vintage and apparel store Round Two, which has storefront locations in L.A., Miami, NYC, Virginia, and Chicago. He has a keen eye for fashion and design, so he was a natural choice as a collaborator to create this special collection — and we love-love it.

See it: Shop the Sean Wotherspoon X Prince limited edition capsule collection, available in limited quantities on PrinceOffCourt.com and at Round Two New York

The Sean Wotherspoon X Prince collection consists of eight pieces — including inside-out printed tees, crewneck sweatshirts, mesh shorts, sweatpants and the the classic Prince track suit. The collection takes inspiration from the 1980s and employs geometric graphics that dominated the decade, while still keeping tennis at the forefront of the design.

The collection was released just in time for the end of the tennis Grand Slam season, which culminated in the U.S. Open tournament that wrapped on September 8th, 2019. Though not all of Us play tennis, we can all definitely rock tennis gear as is demonstrated by the pieces available in this collection. We rounded up our five absolute favorite pieces that you can wear to have you feeling like an off-duty tennis superstar!

1. This Classic Sweatshirt

See it: Grab the Heather Grey Crew Sweatshirt for $60 from the Sean Wotherspoon X Prince collection, available in limited quantities on PrinceOffCourt.com

Everyone probably owns at least one crewneck style sweatshirt in their closet, but they’re probably not as unique as this one. The design features the iconic Prince “P” logo in different colors around a graphic tennis ball. There’s also a “Prince” logo on the side of the lower right sleeve, and this extra detail adds a nice touch to the overall look.

2. This Stylish Windbreaker

See it: Grab the White Windbreaker Jacket for $100 from the Sean Wotherspoon X Prince collection, available in limited quantities on PrinceOffCourt.com

This windbreaker is a great item to wear when you’re braving the wind or rain outside. It’s white and includes the same graphic design that’s on the crewneck sweatshirt against white, which definitely makes a bold statement. There’s a large “Prince” logo on the back lower-half of the jacket and a hood so that you can cover your head as well.

3. These Matching Windbreaker Pants

See it: Grab the White Windbreaker Pants for $95 from the Sean Wotherspoon X Prince collection, available in limited quantities on PrinceOffCourt.com

These pants are made of the same nylon material that the windbreaker is made from which is super unique. These pants are meant to fit loose and are cuffed at the bottom. They also have the same “P” graphic as its matching windbreaker — one on each leg in the knee area. There’s two pockets on each side and overall give off a cool athletic vibe.

4. This Retro Faded Tee

See it: Grab the White Reverse Tee for $40 from the Sean Wotherspoon X Prince collection, available in limited quantities on PrinceOffCourt.com

This simple white T-shirt emulates the tennis style of the 90s. It features two different prints on either side of the shirt that are faded to give the shirt a vintage look. The graphic on the front is the classic “Prince” logo and on the back is the “P” circular graphic with the tennis ball at the center.

5. These Mesh Shorts

See it: Grab the White Game Set Match Mesh Shorts for $50 from the Sean Wotherspoon X Prince collection, available in limited quantities on PrinceOffCourt.com

These mesh shorts give off serious vintage vibes. There’s a fun retro version of the “Prince” logo on the bottom of the right leg and a “Game. Set. Match.” graphic on the side of the left leg. The throwback vibes are real with this pair of shorts!

