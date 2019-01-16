Don’t Pass on This Puffer Coat Marked Down More Than 50% Off

Can you even believe it has been three whole years since Drake‘s “Hotline Bling” entered the scene? It’s crazy how fast time flies. Blame it on those never-ending memes (thanks, Twitter!) because it certainly feels like 2015 never truly left us. So much so that every time we hear “Hotline Bling,” it takes us back, and it can really only mean one thing: Puffer jackets.

That’s right, puffers. Drake was just living his best life in that now-infamous Moncler puffer coat.

Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia must have placed a call to Drake’s hotline when he too, had a similar approach the following year for his Autumn/Winter 2016 and then again for his Autumn/Winter 2018.

The trend that once started at the bottom now is here, to stay. Celebrities from Yara Shahidi, Emily Ratajkowski and even supermodel Kendall Jenner have sported the puffer coat and how could we pass it up?

While we can’t say we have any #TBT of us rapping in a music video, or footage of us strutting down a runway — we surely have dabbled with a puffer or two. Whether it was those daunting, gone-but-not-forgotten middle school memories in our sibling’s hand-me-down puffer or the never-ending unofficial uniform of every winter vacation; the puffer has continuously served as a staple. Lucky for Us, although the puffer has stood the test of the time, it continues to transition through fashion seasons.

The one-time too puffy and excessively padded jacket is now a more refined, universal piece. From sleek go-with anything versions, built-in scarfs, to strikingly bold colors, the puffer jackets bandwagon is bigger and better than ever! So much so, that it’s often too difficult to find the perfect puffer. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered (literally).

Let’s be clear, the Cole Haan Layered Down Puffer Coat checks all the boxes. Let’s start with the basics. If you’re like us, wishing “professional sleeper” was an actual occupation, look no further. This jacket is the next best thing.

The all-over quilting is cozy enough that we’ll think we’re still wrapped up in our comforter (but aren’t). Like we said, amazing. The coat continues to go the extra mile because unlike comforters, this coat will protect from damage. It’s heavyweight, fully lined and water-resistant. And if this all wasn’t enough, we won’t have to take the Miranda Hobbes route and match this puffer with a baseball cap (although we can if we want!). The stand collar and attached hood solve all of our problems on those days that we really, just can’t even.

Let’s just say there are six, yes six, color options when selecting. What really stood out about this coat is it covers all the bases with versatility. If we’re looking for a more subtle hue, we’d say to opt for the light-grey hue of carbon or the more nude-taupe hue called Cashew. Both colors offer a pop of color but in a more neutral tone. Think weekend brunch or family outing. It can stand out and stand alone all on its own, but without being overpowering or distracting. For a completely different look, size up and match with leggings for a more monochromatic outfit just like Kim Kardashian. Hang the puffer over the shoulders for a very Yeezy look.

For the hidden gem, opt for one of the two stunning jewel-toned options. The forest hue is an eye-catching green. It is green done right. Not tree branch green, but like actual into the wild-this is a forest, green. We can’t help but obsess over it.

If green isn’t your go-to, we’d just as eagerly suggest the Merlot. The wine-colored hue is amazing because it’s like wearing a bottle of wine IRL. At first glance, it looks to be a dark purple, plum hue, but on second glance, it is more of a burgundy hue. But we can’t go wrong with either color!

For a more everyday polished, professional and error-proof option, this puffer jacket is also offered in black — a color we can never go wrong with. It’s basic, it’s chic, it’s a no-brainer. We can’t help but think how phenomenal it would look paired with a thigh-high boot and a matching beanie. Top it off and add some leather gloves for more of a sophisticated approach and to literally work this professional look.

Lastly, the navy is also an incredible choice. Let it be said it’s not the normal overpowering navy blue we initially think of. It’s more of a cool navy, which is much softer and in our opinions, much more wearable. Dress it down with some dark-washed jeans and sneakers for a weekend look. Or dress it up for work with a pair of tights, lace-up booties, and a wide-brim hat. So chic!

We can go on and on about how this puffer is an everyday essential, but reviewers have called it the best coat they’ve ever worn and that’s good enough for Us.

See It: Grab the Cole Haan Layered Down Puffer (originally $275) now just $110!

