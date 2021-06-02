These 17 Push-Up Bathing Suits Will Totally Renew Your Confidence

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Not to state the obvious here, but bathing suits can be pretty revealing. That’s kind of just the name of the game unless you’re going for a full-body diver suit. They leave room for a lot of insecurities to pop through, and for many of us, we’re especially not in love with showing off our chest.

Whether you want a more pronounced bust or your breasts aren’t as perky as they once were, a push-up swimsuit may have you feeling babe-a-licious on the beach once more. We’re talking both bikinis and one-pieces! Want to see our picks? Let’s dive in!

17 Push-Up Bathing Suits That Will Totally Renew Your Confidence

One-Pieces

1. This MOOSLOVER monokini has bands you can tie to provide the perfect push-up effect — plus removable padding!

2. This Upopby swimsuit is so flattering with its ruched shaping panel and push-up padding!

3. You’ll be sparkling bright on the beach in this Kenneth Cole one-piece and its sewn-in push-up cups!

4. This MOLYBELL swimsuit will accentuate your bust without baring it all!

5. This MOSHENGQI swimsuit is another that lets you sort of create your own push-up effect depending on how tightly you tie it in back!

6. This AIBEARTY swimsuit has a defined bust and one of this year’s biggest swimsuit trends: a belt!

7. If you’re a fan of swimdresses, then you’ll love this Byinns one and its soft push-up padding!

8. This Septangle swimsuit has an integrated push-up bra and a narrow mesh panel at the center of the bust!

Two-Pieces

9. With underwire and removable padding, this chain-accented ZAFUL bikini will likely have you feeling like a goddess!

10. This Holipick bikini has a push-up effect as well as a ruffle design to really add some extra volume!

11. This Adisputent bikini has a built-in soft shelf bra with padding for a pushed-up retro look!

12. We think this SweatyRocks bikini would seriously look cute on anyone!

13. This twist Sidefeel bikini has padded cups and can be worn with or without straps!

14. The shirring and removable padding on the top of this CUPSHE bikini set will have you too busy admiring yourself in the mirror to go to the beach or pool!

15. This underwire SHEKINI bikini truly comes in some of the cutest patterns!

16. This EONAR bikini comes with push-up pads you can slide into the bottom half of the cups!

17. This Saodimallsu bikini will be a total show-stopper with its V-wire push-up top!

