We can’t even tell you how many different types of workouts we’ve tried throughout our lives. Running, pilates, kickboxing, weight training, HIIT sessions — we feel like we’ve tried it all. And there’s a reason why we’ve cycled through so many different types. We just can’t find the right results, or the workout method simply isn’t sustainable. We can’t keep working out when we feel bad, mentally and physically, all the time!

We’re always on the search for that perfect workout that could finally change the game for us. It’s tough, though, when you’re already so set on thinking about fitness in a negative way. Maintaining true motivation is almost impossible when your workouts feel like a total drag. This is where P.volve comes in.

Use code USWEEKLY30 at checkout for $30 off the Essentials Kit ($129.99), including 5 must-have pieces of P.volve equipment plus a 3-month membership!

P.volve believes that great results shouldn’t have to come at the expense of your body. You should be able to look good and feel great — not one or the other. That’s why founder Rachel Katzman created her own functional fitness company with a low-impact workout method that could completely change your mindset.

This method is so incredible that numerous celebrities are even on board. The Hills star Whitney Port just posted herself doing a P.volve workout on her Instagram Story, while actress Kate Bosworth and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo have also worked out with the company!

Let’s dive into what the P.volve Method is, exactly. It “combines intense low-impact sculpting with specialized equipment built to target hard-to-hit areas for unbelievable results.” What should you expect? “A lifted butt, toned legs, sculpted arms and lines you won’t believe in your abs” — plus overall improved mobility. If you’re looking for a program that may result in the best your body has ever felt and looked, you’ve come to the right place. You’ll likely gain more physical and mental energy as well!

You can take a quick quiz on P.volve’s site to find the perfect introductory bundle for you (and nab 15% off your first order), but these are the five pieces that come with The Essentials Kit: the P.ball (a sculpting ball), the P.band (an upper body toner), a heavy ankle band, light ankle weights and gliders.

Instead of the Essentials Kit, your quiz results might recommend you try just the P.ball Kit or perhaps the Total Transformation Kit, which also includes weights, gliders, the Precision Mat (which acts as a visual guide for your workout) and the Slant Board, a custom-designed angled step for lower-body and core activation. The latter kit delivers maximum results!

So, once you have the equipment, how do you use it? How do you make the most of the P.volve Method? The good news is that there’s a program for every user — no matter where you’re at in your fitness journey. Your membership will come with both on-demand and live classes (over 50 per week!) you can follow to stay motivated and most effectively perfect your new routine. There are in-person classes you can take as well if you live in New York, Chicago or Los Angeles!

P.volve is truly a conversation changer in the world of women’s fitness, and we can’t wait for you to try it out. It’s never too late to start, and we say now is the perfect time!

