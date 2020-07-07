5 Sunglasses to Snag From Lizzo’s ‘Juiced-Up’ Collaboration With Quay

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s prime time for sunglasses right now. We’re spending more time outside, soaking in the warmth of the sun, enjoying barbecues and floating in the pool, and we need a pair of sunnies to accompany us for all of the above and beyond. Not only do they protect our eyes and make it easier for us to see, but they can be serious fashion accessories!

We all know Quay is a top destination for stylish sunglasses, having collaborated with huge celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen. Today, though, we’re definitely focused on a collection that has Us feeling “good as hell.” Yes, Grammy Award winner Lizzo recently collaborated with Quay to introduce a “juiced-up collection of remixed fan faves”! Check out our picks still in stock below, and shop fast, because sellouts could happen at any moment. “Truth hurts,” we know!

Jaded

It only makes sense that a star such as Lizzo would have a star-studded pair of sunnies in her collection. The shield shape of these shades is also perfect for blocking out anyone trying to dim your light!

Get the Quay x Lizzo Jaded Sunglasses for just $65 at Quay Australia!

Transcend

The rainbow version of these beautiful sunglasses is also featured in Quay’s Pride collection. Just because Pride Month is over doesn’t mean you can’t still support. We know we want to rock these futuristic sunnies all year long!

Get the Quay x Lizzo Transcend Sunglasses for just $65 at Quay Australia!

Jezabell Twist

The textured metal frame of these round sunglasses elevates them to the moon. The compliments are going to come pouring in, so start preparing for them now!

Get the Quay x Lizzo Jezabell Twist Sunglasses for just $65 at Quay Australia!

Flex

These sunglasses took the popular cat-eye frame and somehow made it even more perfect. Shoppers love their vintage vibe and ultra-flattering shape!

Get the Quay x Lizzo Flex Sunglasses for just $55 at Quay Australia!

Hold Please

Everyone loves aviator sunnies, but everyone really, really loves these Hold Please aviator sunnies. The frame shape is just unique enough to make a powerful statement and leave you looking like a total A-lister!

Get the Quay x Lizzo Hold Please Sunglasses for just $65 at Quay Australia!

Want more? Check out the rest of the Quay x Lizzo collection here!

