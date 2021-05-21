Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You never know what you’re going to see at the beach. A cool fish, an intricate sandcastle or a pro surfer, perhaps? In this case, it was a rekindled romance from Bachelor Nation that made waves.

Former lead of The Bachelor, Matt James, was recently photographed at the beach in Miami with the winner of his season, Rachael Kirkconnell. While the pair separated soon after the season ended, things seemed to be going swimmingly at the beach just the other day as James put his arm around Kirkconnell. We have to admit though, we couldn’t stop concentrating on Kirkconnell’s leopard bikini. We knew there was something our swimwear collection was missing for 2021!

Get the SHEKINI Halter Triangle Thong Bikini now starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

This bikini set comes with both the top and bottom, and the price for both seriously costs less than most individual bikini pieces we see. Considering the vast number of excellent reviews on this set, we feel mega-confident about its quality and value too. At first glance, we could see why shoppers were obsessed, but the more we looked into it, the more we fell in love!

This lined bikini’s top is sliding triangle style, so you can not only adjust the positioning of the cups, but you can tighten or loosen the fit by using the ties at the neck and mid-back. This top also comes with removable soft pads should you wish you wear them. As for the matching bottoms, they’re low-waisted and thong style so you can show off your beach babeliness in all of its glory. What surprised Us, however, is that there are also adjustable straps at the sides rather than ties, so they lie flat and blend in!

Get the SHEKINI Halter Triangle Thong Bikini now starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

This bikini comes in other versions, such as gradient colors or snakeskin print, but if you’re looking for more leopard, we’ve got you. Here are a few more leopard bikini sets on Amazon you can buy right now:

This is another hit from SHEKINI, but instead of triangle style, the top has a criss-cross effect underneath the bust!

Hate tan lines on your shoulders? This OMKAGI bikini set is the way to go with its strapless bandeau top!

On the other hand, if you’re all about the straps, then you’ll love the details on this SweatyRocks bikini!

Get the SHEKINI Halter Triangle Thong Bikini now starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from SHEKINI here and see more swimwear here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!