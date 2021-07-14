Rachel Brosnahan Fights Dark Circles With This $30 ‘True Skin’ Concealer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we could own only a few makeup products, concealer would be one of our top choices — if not our number one pick. It can help cover up dark circles in the under-eye area, it can help cover up blemishes or pigmentation and sometimes it can even have skincare benefits.

Finding one that does all of the above — and excels at all of the above? Not so easy. But they’re out there! In fact, Rachel Brosnahan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel found one that works for her, even after only getting into makeup as an adult. When you find the right one, the search can simply stop, and this True Skin concealer might be the product to make it happen!

Get the True Skin Serum Concealer for just $30 at ILIA Beauty!

Brosnahan shot a video for Vogue revealing her skincare and minimal makeup routine. “I didn’t really wear makeup when I was growing up,” she said. “I was really athletic and I played a lot of sports and I felt like makeup made me break out. So I was a little bit late to the makeup game. It took me a long time to learn how to do my own makeup at all. And now I really enjoy it.”

This ILIA concealer is one product that introduced her to the fun of makeup, and as she dabbed it on in the video, she explained that she likes to use it to give her “an extra hour or two” of sleep, as least as far as others can tell!

Get the True Skin Serum Concealer for just $30 at ILIA Beauty!

This is a serum concealer, so it’s more than just makeup. It contains vitamin C, mastic and albizia julibrissin bark extract, which may results in brighter, smoother and balanced skin while simultaneously providing protection against environmental factors. We also love that the ingredient list is totally clean and free of animal products, gluten and silicones. It’s made with 100% natural dye too!

This concealer has a “featherweight” texture for effortless blending (without the creasing), and all you need is a few dots under each eye (or one per blemish) to do the job. You can layer it up too, adding powder between each layer!

This concealer has over 2,100 reviews, and shoppers are calling it a “magic elixir” that “leaves the prettiest glow.” They love how they “don’t need to use much to get great coverage” and they are wholly “impressed” with this product. It also comes in 20 shades, so all types of skin tones can find their match. You can even use the shade finder to find your best fit — send a selfie if you want an expert opinion to be sure!

Get the True Skin Serum Concealer for just $30 at ILIA Beauty!

Looking for something else? Shop more bestsellers at ILIA here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!