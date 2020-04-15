Retail therapy might just be one of the best ways to cope with everything going on in the world at the moment — and Nordstrom agrees. The iconic retailer recently launched a new sale event that’s been dubbed “Better Together,” where they partner with different beloved brands each and every day to give Us major discounts on bestselling items.

The latest amazing deal we want to highlight? That would have to be this shirt from Rails, which you can now score for up to 40% off. Honestly, Nordstrom must know how obsessed we are with their ultra-soft shirts — and how much we can’t resist a deal as great as this one!

Get the Rails Ellis Cotton Shirt (originally $158) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $63, available at Nordstrom!

As with all button-downs from Rails, this version is made from an impossibly light and airy cotton material. There’s a single patch pocket on the left side of the chest, and the hem on both the front and back of the shirt is curved for a relaxed feel. The back hem dips slightly lower than the front, which provides some extra coverage and adds dimension to the shirt — depending on how you style it, of course.

The thin knit of the material gives the top a slightly crinkled look, which perfectly fits in with the beachy vibes of the summer season. It comes in three solid colors, and two stunning stripe options. The two lighter shades are a pale green and light peach, and the bolder solid shade is a bright pink. If we’re playing favorites, then we have to shout out the perfect patterns. One has a a slight purple tint with thin lilac stripes against a white background, and the other has funky, multicolor stripes!

Get the Rails Ellis Cotton Shirt (originally $158) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $63, available at Nordstrom!

This shirt is perfect to wear on its own — but can even be rocked as a bathing suit cover-up or over a white tank top. You can easily tuck into virtually anything because of the thin material, which is key for styling purposes. We think it would look best with your standard blue or black skinny jeans, but it can also pair beautifully with some paper bag shorts or a cute miniskirt. These deals are happening for a limited time only and change every day, so act quickly if this Rails shirt is calling your name!

