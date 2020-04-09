We’re Obsessed With This Rails Military-Style Jacket — 50% Off!

Interested in some retail therapy to lift your spirits? Yep, we get that — and we’re here to help you find the best deals on the internet right now. That said, it’s hard to figure out what exactly to shop for at the moment. We’re not currently looking to add any party dresses or going-out heels to our closets, but we are on a perpetual hunt for amazing jackets that fit the spring season.

Well, it looks like we’re all in luck — because shoppers are swooning over this military-style jacket from Rails that we spotted online at Nordstrom. It’s just been marked down, and you can score it now for up to 50% off! We never like to miss out on a strong sale item, and this jacket is definitely a must-have piece.

Get the Rails Collins Military Jacket (originally starting at $188) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $75, available at Nordstrom!

This cropped jacket is incredibly lightweight, which makes it ideal for the transitional months we have ahead. There are times when even a light denim jacket can feel too hot and stuffy in between seasons — but the linen-blend fabric that this garment is made from is key for comfortable, breathable wear. Sometimes we just need a little something to throw over our shoulders before the temperatures really rise, and you won’t find a better option than this Rails jacket.

There are four different shades to choose from: a true denim hue, a light army green, a mid-tone grey and a subtle ivory cheetah print. The latter version isn’t overwhelming or flashy. From far away, you can’t even tell that the jacket is actually animal print — which makes it a delicate way to dabble in the bold trend!

Rails Collins Military Jacket (White Mini Cheetah)

Get the Rails Collins Military Jacket (originally starting at $188) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $75, available at Nordstrom!

The jacket fuses the standard design of a classic Rails shirt, but employs a series of details that make it work as an outerwear item. We love back flap and the toggle drawstring hem on the garment, as well as the snap-button closures that run down the front. The chest patch pockets and the snap detailing on the shoulders both give this jacket a military vibe that we absolutely adore. It’s totally trending, and the fact that we can pick this perfect piece for nearly half-off is a true fashion miracle!

See it: Get the Rails Collins Military Jacket (originally starting at $188) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $75, available at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Rails and shop all of the women’s fashion available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!