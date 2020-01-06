This Classic Coat Will Never Go Out of Style — Currently 50% Off at Macy’s!

The problem with finding the perfect coat? Perfection rarely exists. From the proper cut to the right shade, it’s virtually impossible to find one that meets all of our requirements. Hey, we’re picky when it comes to outerwear! In that extremely surprising circumstance that we come across something that works, our dream coat is likely out of stock or completely over budget!

Basically, shopping for a brand new coat is problematic — but it’s not always hopeless. Every so often a retailer comes along and surprises Us — and we have firsthand proof. This classic coat is not only seriously stylish but also extremely affordable. Honestly, what more could anyone want?

Lauren Ralph Lauren Single-Breasted Reefer Coat

Grab the Lauren Ralph Lauren Single-Breasted Reefer Coat (originally $315), now with prices starting at just $152, available at Macy’s!

Start the new year looking as fresh as can be, thanks to the Lauren Ralph Lauren Single-Breasted Reefer Coat. It seems this superior specimen will make outerwear-related issues things of the past — and we’re thrilled. So many proud owners are not only “pleased” with their purchase but confident that this piece “will last for many seasons!”

This coat features impeccable tailoring, reminiscent of a gentleman’s overcoat from back in the day. It’s fitted without being too fitted and has that “oversized” feel that isn’t boxy or frumpy either. In fact, “it’s perfection” — and so are the nine available shades you can scoop this up in. There’s everything from solid black to printed plaid, and each and every one is a hit. We can easily see ourselves wearing this with everything from slacks and a blouse to a little black dress and kitten heels on the weekend.

But don’t stop there! One reviewer’s personal favorite way to style this piece was with a T-shirt and a pair of jeans. She claims it’s the “effortless” way to look “elegant,” and we agree.

The long sleeves can be easily rolled down or cuffed to make a serious fashion statement. This also makes transitioning the coat from season to season easier than ever!

Layer it up by adding a puffer or vest for the colder seasons, and wear it solo in the warmer ones (which feel very far away at this point). Thanks to the three-button front-closure, it’s the “smart, casual coat” that will always come in handy.

Another reviewer deemed this the “ultimate statement coat,” while another says it’s simply “timeless.” If you’re looking for your “new go-to coat” that fits all style needs and stays within budget, then ding, ding, ding! You’ve met your match — right here.

