We Found an Amazing Deal on Gorgeous Rebecca Minkoff Bags

The best part about fashion is all the different ways you can style your go-to outfits and what makes or breaks a look is really the accessories you choose to wear with it! Shoes, jewelry, sunglasses, hats, bags — they’re all such an important part of the flow of your ensemble.

One high-quality, trend-forward and staple brand that makes amazing bags is Rebecca Minkoff – but you already knew that! While Rebecca Minkoff often sells covetable handbags for reasonable prices, Nordstrom is making the bags even more attainable with markdowns on a few gorgeous styles. So, start the year off with a fresh new purse to hold all of your essentials with these three amazing options.

Blythe Suede Cross-Body Bag

This Rebecca Minkoff Blythe Suede cross-body bag is the perfect purse to add to your collection this year! This light brown, mustard-hued bag in a color called “Glow” is made from richly grained leather and finished with the brand’s signature clip-lock silver hardware and tasseled zip pulls. There is one slip pocket underneath the front flap as well as a wall pocket and three card slots underneath the zip top closure. The strap is made out of a combination of matching brown leather a silver chain that clips onto the purse.

The Blythe Suede crossbody in “Glow” is discounted almost a hundred dollars less than the original price of $195, now just $97!

This bag would look amazing with a matching brown suede jacket, light denim jeans, brown heeled booties and a white T-shirt! If you wanted to dress it up, you could wear it with a basic long-sleeve black sweater dress and a pair of black knee-high boots. You could also accessorize it with a small colorful scarf to add a pop of color.

People that purchased this bag only had great things to say about it. The main consensus is that the purse is surprisingly spacious – and even fits a full-length Tory Burch wallet, according to one shopper. Many reviewers shared that they were able to fit their wallet, phone, keys and still have a bit of room leftover.

Karlie Suede Hobo Bag

While crossbody bags are great for on-the-go situations, sometimes we want a bag that holds more than just our lip gloss. This Rebecca Minkoff Karlie Suede Hobo bag can do exactly that!

The brown suede bag is simple but extremely versatile as you can pretty much fit anything you will need for the day in it. The purse has a magnetic-snap closure, an almost black colored adjustable shoulder strap and an interior pocket that includes a zipper to keep all of your important items safe. Nordstrom is giving shoppers an amazing deal at 40 percent off the original price tag of $328, now just $197.

The simple design has minimal details which give customers the opportunity to pair the bag with multiple items in their closet! This large dark brown leather suede purse would look amazing with a dark pair of denim jeans, chocolate brown riding boots, a neutral top and your favorite cardigan. You could even wear a colorful winter sweater and a brown skirt to balance out the neutrals of the bag and keep things exciting in your daily outfits.

Shoppers said that they purchased this bag for the simple but beautiful details and have really been enjoying all the different ways to wear it. One person explained that she enjoys the fact that it is not too “blingy” or dressy to wear on days when you’re just wearing a pair of leggings but it’s elegant enough to wear when you have to dress up, too. While one popular issue people often have with hobo bags is that they can end up feeling like a “black hole” as you try to find your items, this one has a nice way of staying organized.

Stella Leather Tote

While neutral bags are a must-have in every wardrobe, sometimes it’s fun to add a fun metallic-colored bag to your collection, like this Rebecca Minkoff Stella Leather Tote in silver! The silver contrast-painted edges bring together the clean and modern lines of this spacious leather tote perfect for wearing around town, to work, class or even on a date night. The tote bag features a magnetic snap-tab closure, top carry handles, an exterior slip pocket and an interior wall pocket. With a 40 percent discount, originally priced at $198, this tote is currently on sale for $119 and just waiting to be your new work bag!

This gorgeous silver purse would look great with many different outfits but one way it can be styled is with a black turtleneck, black jeans, a blue denim jacket and black leather mules. You could wear it in the summer with a cute sundress or the winter in your favorite thick sweater.

Shoppers who have purchased the bag say that it’s the perfect item to have in your wardrobe because it’s so easy to dress up and down. One person shared that it fits a laptop comfortably and everything else they could ever need during the day. Many added it’s the “perfect” size, so nothing gets lost and they have found that the color has been a great accent for their closet. Another reviewer shared that both pockets can hold their iPhone 7 Plus, which is always great!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



