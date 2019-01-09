9 Ways to Ace Every Type of New Year’s Resolution

Come January, many of Us have a list of resolutions to accomplish throughout the year and we know just how hard it is to stick to those goals, so we’re here to help! Whether it’s de-stressing, eating healthier or traveling more, here is exactly what you need to help you work through some of your biggest goals in 2019.

Get Fit: Under Armour Fly Fast Crop Leggings

Unless you’re a supermodel, you’re probably looking to get back into the gym in the new year – especially after all of those yummy holiday meals! These Under Armour Fly Fast Crop leggings are not only stylish with a geometric and understated design, but they are the perfect fit for all body types. There is nothing worse than having a pair of workout leggings fall down during an intense workout. Well, the UA fly Fast Crops, $55, are ultra-snug and feel almost like a second skin, giving a pleasant locked-in feel. They also feature a breathable mesh panel to keep you cool doing your workout and allow the fabric to dry really fast during our next sweaty kickboxing class.

See It: Grab the Under Armour Fly Fast Crop Leggings are $55 on UnderArmour.com.

Drink More Water: Hydro Flask Water Bottle

If you’re anything like Us, then you love any excuse to buy a new water bottle and what better reason than to drink more water than as a resolution? This Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle is probably a small investment for most, priced at $45, but it should last for many new years to come and has a serious amount of benefits. The bottle keeps liquids hot for up to six hours and cold for up to 24 hours and the outside doesn’t “sweat,” which is always a plus. Many reviews explained their adoration towards the product claiming they cannot live without it!

See It: Grab the Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle with Straw Lid from Nordstrom for $45.

Eat Better: Instant Pot Pressure Cooker

What better way to start eating healthier than by making food right at home. The best part about the Instant Pot Pressure Cooker is that it can whip up a meal while we are away at work! Just put all desired ingredients inside the pot with a specific setting, you can slow cook a meal for hours until you get home. Just like that, you have a healthy, home-cooked meal ready to be eaten as soon as you get back from your 9-5 schedule! This 6-quart Instant Pot is being sold at Macy’s for $125 and can make soup, meat/stew, bean/chili, poultry, sauté/simmer, rice, multi-grain, porridge, steam, slow cook, keep warm, yogurt and more.

See It: Grab the Instant Pot 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 6 Qt for $125 at Macys.com.

Practice More Self Care: The Five-Minute Journal

Do you love the thought of journaling but always realize that you never have enough time in the day to sit down and write down all of your thoughts? You can resolve that conflict by buying this amazing “Five-Minute Journal” which allows you to write down some of the most important parts of your day within minutes! With a simple structured format that takes just 5 minutes, the journal is simple, quick, and effective – so whatever your excuse for not keeping a diary is, this journal will eliminate them. Although this notebook goes for $50, the item has over 1,400 positive reviews with 5 stars on Amazon from many happy shoppers explaining how the journal has changed their life!

See It: Grab The Five-Minute Journal from Amazon.com for $50. Please note, prices are accurate at the update date of publication, January 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

Travel More: Passport Holder

We are totally itching to see more of the world in the new year. Like Us, if you are looking to travel internationally in 2019, you will definitely need something to hold that sacred passport. Express has a simple and chic faux black leather passport cover to hold your most prized possession while traveling overseas. Originally sold at $30, the brand currently discounted the item for $21!

See It: Grab the Airport Passport Holder from Express.com for $21.

Explore More: Kenneth Cole Sneakers

While we can’t always swing an international vacation, there is never an excuse not to explore right at home, and we can do it in style! These Kenneth Cole New York Tyler Space Star Patch Sneakers are the perfect shoes to add to your closet this year. The white low-top sneakers feature a shooting star rhinestone studded ensemble with slight leather detailing that would look great styled with some cropped denim jeans, a white t-shirt and a fun leather jacket. Not only that, but they’re on sale too! Originally sold for $140, these kicks are available on Kenneth Cole for half the price at $70 in sizes 5-11.

See It: Grab the Kenneth Cole New York Tyler Space Patch Sneakers from KennethCole.com for $70.

Stop Being Late: Apple Watch Series 4

One obvious way to make sure to be on time more is a watch. But the Apple Watch Series 4 has plenty more uses than just telling time! This smartwatch would also come as a huge benefit for those trying to get in shape in the new year as it can track workouts and help meet fitness goals too! The Apple Watch Series 4 GPS, 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band is available at Macy’s for $400.

See It: Grab the Apple Watch Series 4 from Macys.com for $400.

Get Organized: Marc Jacobs Card Case

It always feels good to get our things together in the new year and what better way to do that than with splurging on a brand-new wallet! This Marc Jacobs Card Case is small, concise and perfect to fit in any one of our oh-so-fabulous bags. The wallet, which retails for $75, has a gorgeous leather exterior of grey, light pink, and off white coloring with a neat canvas lining.

See It: Grab the Marc Jacobs Card Case for $75 from Revolve.com.

Reduce Stress: Candle

While we all probably wish for less stress, less drama, and overall, way less negativity in the new year – there is no guarantee that those desires will come true! One way to ensure a little less stress in 2019 is by getting a few candles to give our bedrooms or happy place a calming aura. This champagne scented candle, $30, from American Eagle is the perfect scent to get a break after a long work day.

See It: Grab The Little Market Candle from AmericanEagle.com for $30.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!