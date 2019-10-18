These Rebecca Minkoff Boots Are Anything but Ordinary — Now on Sale!





Designer deals are a dime a dozen — so when we spot a good one, we always try to take advantage of it! There’s nothing better than treating yourself to a luxe high-end item. After all, we’ve worked hard enough and we deserve to give ourselves a little extra label-loving every now and then!

But when we do splurge on something designer (even when it’s a piece that’s on sale), we like to stick with things that we know will last the test of time (and trends). That means handbags, wallets and of course — shoes! We spotted this pair of Rebecca Minkoff boots that are not only fabulous, but on sale too. They’re classic and unique at the same time, and we found them just in time for the fall season!

See it: Get the Rebecca Minkoff Seiji ankle boots (originally $178) for just $161, available from Zappos!

If you want to make a statement with your footwear this fall, then look no further than the Rebecca Minkoff Seiji ankle boots. They come in a classic silhouette but definitely still have an edge to them that will have heads turning when you walk down the street. You can score them for a discount from Zappos as well, which is always a major plus in our book.

These boots are fashioned in the classic, pointed-toe style and come up right to the ball of your ankle. They’re designed in a slip-on style and feature a small zipper closure on the inside of the ankle that’s concealed for a sleek look. They’re made of genuine imported leather and are outfitted with a block stacked 2 1/2″ heel. It’s the perfect amount of added height that comes sans the added discomfort that we often encounter with heeled booties!

There are a series of features that make these booties special, and the strength of the statement that you want to make depends on which pair you choose. They come in two different colors — classic black and tomato red leather. The black pair are the more demure of the two, and the red are definitely loud and not for the faint-hearted fashionista. Even if you aren’t adventurous enough to go for the red pair, both of these shoes have a silver toe cap detail that gives them some edge.

Surprisingly enough, shoppers are living for these Rebecca Minkoff boots in red! They say that the “red color is just the right color” and that they “look really cute with leggings or jeans.” They also say that the thick heels offers great “added support” and that the “silver tip at the end gives them that eye catching edge” they they’re looking for. Whether you go for the bold red pair or the chic black ones, it’s clear that you can’t go wrong with these booties!

