Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you ready for this? While new collaborations seem to drop all the time, this might be one of the most exciting ones we’ve seen to date! Activewear and lounge gear are two of our favorite categories, and this brand new Amazon-exclusive collection is truly impressive.

The rumors are true — Reebok just teamed up with Core 10 to create a line of amazing workout clothes! In addition to the gorgeous styles, this collection features an incredibly impressive size range that can suit a variety of body types and shoppers. There are so many pieces to choose from, but we managed to narrow it down to our top five picks. Keep reading to check them out!

This Long Crop Tank

Athleisure dreams do come true: This is basically a sports bra and crop top built into one. The shiny material is swoon-worthy too!

Get the Core 10 by Reebok Women’s Shiny Cut-Out Crop Top for $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Simple Sports Bra

This bra is made from the same shiny metallic material that we’re fully infatuated with right now. We also love that the straps are thin — they won’t get in the way when you’re stretching!

Get the Core 10 by Reebok Women’s Strappy Shiny Light Support Sports Bra for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Shiny Biker Shorts

These biker shorts would look amazing with either one of the bras we mentioned above! As you probably already know, shorts like these are heavily trending at the moment — you can even team them with a crop top, blazer and sleek leather handbag for a going-out look!

Get the Core 10 by Reebok Women’s High-Rise Shiny Bike Shorts for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Breathable Shorts

The lightweight material that these shorts are made from is absolutely ideal for getting your sweat on in the summer heat. Come fall, they will still be a staple!

Get the Core 10 by Reebok Women’s Knit Workout Shorts for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

These High-Waisted Leggings

Shoppers are loving the comfy material that these leggings are made from — plus, they say the fit is perfect. Not only are these suitable for working out, we may end up wearing them to a casual brunch.

Get the Core 10 by Reebok Women’s High-Rise Contrast Stitch Leggings for prices starting at $39, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

