17 Sweaters to Layer Over All of Your Favorite Summer Outfits This Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whoa, there. Fall is coming up fast. In some ways, we’re excited about it, but on the other hand, we feel like we just got started wearing all of our cutest summer looks!

Can it really already be time to start storing our tank tops and mini skirts away for the next few seasons? Maybe not quite yet. If you have a summer outfit you adore, you don’t necessarily have to give it up the second a chilly breeze blows past. You might just need to add a sweater! We’ve picked out 17 that will help extend your summer wardrobe’s life well into fall:

Cardigans

1. We love this Taleubie cardigan because it’s a great length for wearing with both jeans and mini dresses or skirts. The chunky knit is also warm — but not too warm!

2. If you love a more streamlined look, check out this NENONA cardigan. The long column of buttons is eye-catching and dresses things up a bit!

3. Need something to simultaneously warm you up and elevate your look? This flowy Bluetime cardigan is set to impress!

4. If you adore the kimono style, then definitely take a look at this BB&KK cardigan. The florals are so pretty, but it comes in many, many patterns!

Pullovers

5. Rock this color-block WEESO sweater with shorts and white sneakers. When it gets cold, switch to jeans and booties!

6. This wide-neck ROSKIKI sweater is so soft and lovely. It’s also literally adorned in stars!

7. This PRETTYGARDEN sweater has a unique stripe pattern that will have all of your friends wondering where you shop. Imagine their reaction when you tell them it’s from Amazon!

8. This puff-sleeve The Drop sweater is “cloud-soft” and totally trendy. It comes in multiple colors too!

Short-Sleeve Sweaters

9. Short-sleeve sweaters make for great transitional pieces. This Saodimallsu sweater has a pointelle design you’ll want to rock all year long!

10. The mock neckline on this Anbenser sweater automatically upgrades your look. The fitted design makes it great for tucking into distressed denim shorts or a flared skirt!

11. This swiss dot Foshow sweater will have compliments flying your way. Slip it on and you’re instantly stylish!

12. Get a little fancy with some cashmere! This V-neck DAIMIDY sweateris totally soft and lovely!

Sweater Vests

13. Sweater vests are having a major fashion moment right now, and this is a great time of year to rock them. This plaid Balaflyie sweater vest is a must!

14. This Hyipels sweater vest is the perfect mix of summer and fall. Sunflowers for summer, soft, knit material for fall!

15. We’re obsessed with the windowpane plaid print on this SheIn sweater vest. The cropped fit is a wonderful bonus too!

16. We love this button-up Belle Poque sweater vest for multiple reasons. First, we obviously love the cherry print, and second, we love that we can always unbutton it for a totally different look!

17. Love a cable knit but too warm for a full-on sweater? Check out this Fisoew sweater vest instead!

