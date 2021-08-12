21 Cute Tops You Can Totally Wear Without a Bra

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re over bras! Over them! Any chance we have to take our bra off, we’re unhooking that thing at the speed of light. Sure, we definitely prefer to have one on with certain tops or dresses, at least looks-wise, but comfort-wise, we pretty much always prefer to go bra-free.

We can make it happen too! We just need to shop for tops that will look equally as cute with or without a bra — maybe even cuter without. We’ve picked out 21 for you below!

Sweater Tops

1. If you want to be the fashion icon of your friend group, you can’t pass over this unique, model-esque ISZPLUSH top!

2. When in doubt, go for a chunky knit. This ZESICA turtleneck is our pick!

3. This SweatyRocks cropped tank is so adorable, and the ruffle details provide visual support for the bust!

Halter Tops

4. The vacay vibes are real with this plunging bandage MISSACTIVER top!

5. Want something simple yet completely sleek and stunning? Grab one of these CLOZOZ tops!

6. This silk Frankies Bikinis top is gorgeous with its twists and ties. And that pretty floral print!

Built-In Bra Tops

7. Sometimes you need that little extra support, and a built-in bra top is a great way to go without having to add in a whole separate piece. This padded ZEESHY bra top is cute for both workouts and wearing with denim shorts!

8. This strappy Cestyle tank is flowy but has a built-in shelf bra with removable padding!

9. This simple and sweet Everlane cami has a built-in bra as well, so you don’t have to worry about wearing a strapless bra or having your straps show!

Flowy Tops

10. The flowier the top, the less of a need for a bra. This Everlane flowy cami is a great way to go — especially with its cute tie straps!

11. This beautiful satin Mango cami has a drapey cowl neckline we can’t stop staring at!

12. Going out? Grab this flowy, sparkly, sequin Shawhuwa top!

Ruffle Tops

13. While a bra provides uncomfortable coverage from underneath, ruffles provide comfortable — and cute! — coverage as an outer layer. This off-the-shoulder Sandro top is so beautiful with its lace details!

14. We’re enamored with the ruffled tiers of this DOROSE top, not to mention the sheer neckline!

15. With a shirred hem, ruffled sleeves, a faux-wrap fit and the more adorable bow details, this LYANER top is a can’t-miss!

Strapless Tops

16. This LAGSHIAN top is the classic, strapless tube top we all know and love!

17. If you’re less into the tight tube top look, this CMZ2005 top could be your new favorite. The neckline trim is so cute!

18. Love staying on top of trends? This bandana-style Arjungo top will be a wardrobe essential!

Button-Up Tops

19. This colorful, striped Astylish button-up will be great braless — or basically however you decide to wear it. It’s hard to go wrong here!

20. The patchwork plaid of this illusive Anthropologie maeve top is so cool!

21. How about a little corduroy? This Bokotoo boyfriend top is so comfy and chic!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!