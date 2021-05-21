These Water-Friendly Sandals Are Perfect for Your Next Vacation

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When you think of water shoes, you probably picture those soft, closed-toe ones with the mesh panels, right? The ones you wore as a kid? Those can certainly be useful at a rocky beach, but fashion-wise, you probably won’t want be wearing them anywhere else. Not all water-friendly shoes look like that though.

How about a pair of sandals you’ll actually want to be photographed in on your next vacation? A pair you can wear with a dress for a seafood dinner, but also a pair that won’t fall apart or leave your feet soaked if you get them wet. And what if they were super, super comfortable? Obviously you’d be interested! And that’s why you’re going to love these Reefs!

Get the Reef Water Vista sandals for just $50 at Zappos with free shipping!

This Water Vista style has mostly five-star reviews from Zappos shoppers so far. Reviewers are “so impressed with this sandal” and how it’s “so soft and squishy yet supportive.” They’re also calling it “insanely comfortable.” One shopper wore a pair for a three-day Disney World trip and called them “worthy every penny,” so you know the comfort lasts and lasts. Style-wise, these shoes also “match every beachy outfit perfectly,” and we love how one shopper noted how they “easily transition from day on the beach to dinner on the pier”!

There’s so much to love about these shoes, starting with the espadrille-inspired texture on the dual straps and the midsole. You get that woven look but in a waterproof TPU! If you’re planning on spending a lot of time poolside or by the beach, these are a great pick. You’ll be happy you’re wearing them for any sudden downpours too!

These shoes also have a strap that wraps around the heel and can be adjusted via a hook-and-loop closure so you always have the perfect fit. Your feet will also be happy to hear about the molded EVA footbed with a bouncy top sole and a durable, textured outsole. We also obviously love the 1-inch platform. There’s another extra ¼-inch boost at the heel as well!

These Water Vista sandals are currently available in six colors at Zappos, but some sizes are selling fast, so you’ll want to pick a favorite (or favorites!) quickly. You have Black, Pale Peach, Paradise Pink, Seagrass and White. We love those names almost as much as we love the colors themselves!

We can already see ourselves rocking these shoes with anything from a printed bikini, to a flowy midi dress, to denim shorts and a cami. They’re going to be go-to shoes both on and off vacation. Or we can just book more vacations so they’re vacation shoes almost all of the time. That definitely sounds like a plan to Us.

