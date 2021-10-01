Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all have that friend we go to the mall with who, no matter how many hours you spend there, leaves with maybe one thing at most. And sure, we’ll admit that we are often that friend. While it’s best to be open-minded in many aspects of life, sometimes we want to be picky with our fashion — and we stand by that!

Same goes for online shopping. We can scroll endlessly before finally adding something to our cart. That’s why when we actually start to fill it up, we know we’ve struck gold. Two brands whose fall pieces impressing even the pickiest among Us right now are Reformation and H&M. Want to see the pieces currently making the cut? We’ve picked out eight mega-chic styles for you below — to fit a wide range of budgets!

This Cashmere-Blend Cardigan

This cotton-and-cashmere cardigan is a dream, from its ultra-soft feel to its effortlessly chic, drapey design. Think of this as the elevated older sister to your bathrobe — one you can even dress up for nicer occasions!

Get the Cashmere-Blend Cardigan for just $70 at H&M!

This Two-Piece Knit Set

We’re obsessed with coordinating sets right now, and this one comes in the most gorgeous fall shades. The ribbing of the soft, stretchy material is so comfy, and the crop top and high-rise pants are the perfect pair!

Get the Kelci Two Piece set for just $148 at Reformation!

This Oversized Denim Dress

We always rock our denim jackets in the fall, but a denim dress is evidence of a top-notch fashion sense, especially in a trendy, oversized fit. We’re picturing this pocketed piece with knee-high socks and loafers, or even with tights and heels!

Get the Oversized Denim Dress for just $30 at H&M!

This Wildly Soft Shacket

Shirt jackets (a.k.a. shackets) are an absolute wardrobe essential right now. This fuzzy one can be worn open or closed to level up just about any look. Grab it in a pretty solid or a cool plaid!

Get the Giles Jacket for just $228 at Reformation!

These Twill Pants

Give your jeans a chance to relax and opt for these loose-fit twill pants instead. Over 1,100 reviewers are obsessed with them, calling them “to die for”!

Get the Mom Loose-Fit Twill Pants for just $18 at H&M! Members save more!

This Lettuce-Edge Top

Why opt for a basic long-sleeve tee when you could grab this smocked jersey one instead? The mock neckline and lettuce-edge trims are going to have compliments raining down on you non-stop!

Get the Zayne Top for just $88 at Reformation!

This Unitard Jumpsuit

This unitard style is a go-to for Us right now. It’s the ultimate layering piece. Wear it under a duster, a half-buttoned shirt, a belted cardigan or even a sheer maxi dress. So fun for lounging around in at home too — or for doing yoga!

Get the Seamless Jumpsuit for just $35 at H&M!

This Sleek, Adjustable Dress

This rib knit dress has a slim fit with a more relaxed skirt and long sleeves for a streamlined look. Our favorite part is the back though, which is open and gorgeous with two ties that can actually be adjusted for the perfect fit!

Get the Benedict Dress for just $148 at Reformation!

Looking for more? Explore more fashion finds at Reformation here and at H&M here!

