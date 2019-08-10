Snag an Apple iPad for Under $90 with This Special Deal





Wondering what the heck we’d really use an Apple iPad for? More like what wouldn’t we use it for! Seriously, this lightweight Apple iPad 2 is one of the most convenient gadgets you’ll ever own. Because as awesome as smartphones are, answering emails while squinting at that small screen gets old really fast. Not to mention the fact that the battery life is often less than ideal.

If you shop at the Apple Store or other electronics shops, the Apple iPad 2 can run upwards of $400. But why fork up that chunk of change when you can get a fabulous refurbished one for under $90? Yep, it’s totally an option. This must-have Apple device boasts a 9.7-inch Multi-Touch display, perfect for everyday tasks like checking emails, surfing the web, and binge-watching your favorite Netflix shows. It also features a dual-core A5 chip that helps you get through everything you need with impressive speed.

While the Apple iPad 2 is great for getting work done, it’s also a great excuse to have a little fun throughout the day. We can make FaceTime video calls, watch and record HD videos, and of course, ever-so-slightly tweak your fabulous selfies with the device’s Photo Booth app.

Still not convinced you’d use the Apple iPad 2 enough throughout the day? Here are five fantastic reasons why you need this ingenious little gadget.

It serves as a secondary screen, even if it’s just for around the house.

So, we want to read over some documents before we head to work in the morning, but alas, our laptop is all the way in the kitchen, far away from our cozy, soft bed. Our phone screen is an option, but we’re still too tired to squint at its small screen. Lucky for Us, our handy iPad is sitting patiently on our nightstand, waiting for us to pick it up and go about our business.

Whether we’re looking something up or following a recipe as we cook dinner, using the iPad screen is oftentimes a far better option than our phone’s screen, and way more convenient than using a computer.

It’s a fantastic travel companion.

While we can totally travel with a laptop, it’s not the most convenient when you’re on-the-go. It’s a bit bulky to open up on the airplane or in the backseat of a car during a road trip. But since the iPad 2 is super lightweight and easier to hold, it serves as a great option for long trips or extended periods away from home. And for those of us that are avid readers during our travels, this thing is way more convenient than lugging around a bunch of paperbacks — it only weighs about one and a half pounds! Plus, in addition to it being more comfortable to hold in tight spaces, it’s way easier to slide on into a backpack than a laptop is.

You can get small tasks done way faster.

Used to doing a lot of little things on your phone like checking emails, ordering food, and racking up lists? The iPad is a lifesaver. Unlike our phones, this device makes it extremely efficient and easy to get things done. Just try typing out an email on a phone compared to your iPad and the difference is obvious!

It’s a great babysitter.

For parents with kids, the iPad can often be a godsend when it comes to keeping them busy. Sure, you could just give them your phone, but after the third time they accidentally FaceTime your boss, you’ll realize that it just isn’t a good option anymore. Put on their favorite show or movie, or even a game and they’ll be entertained for a while. And if you’re hanging out with an older kid who doesn’t seem interested in doing anything, hand them over the iPad fully loaded with some streaming apps and you’ll have yourself a happy camper.

Okay, that’s it, it’s time to get an Apple iPad! And at the discounted price of just $89, this refurbished Apple iPad 2 9.7″ 16GB WiFi in black is a total must-have gadget.

Prices subject to change.

