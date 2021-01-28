Shoppers Are Getting Pumped for Spring by Picking Up This Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Quick show of hands — how many of you are over the winter? Everyone? That’s what we thought. Sadly, we still have a substantial chunk of cold weather to get through before the spring finally arrives. So… what should we do in the meantime? Of course, we’re shopping for chunky sweaters and fuzzy jackets on the regular — but there has to be a way to get pumped for warmer temperatures through fashion.

We’re choosing to get through our winter blues by shopping for spring dresses! We suggest you do the same — after all, It’s never too early to get your closet set for the new season. This little number has quickly become our new favorite find!

Get the Relipop Women’s Short Sleeve Print V Neck Casual Short Dress for prices starting at $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2021, but are subject to change.



Think about it this way — half the fun of the holidays is the anticipation, right? Why can’t the same be true for these bleak days spent waiting for the sunshine to return? This positive outlook is keeping many of Us in good spirits as we hunker down, and it looks like Amazon shoppers have adopted similar sensibilities!

Thousands of shoppers are completely obsessed with this wrap dress. It has a flirty length that’s finished off with a ruffle detail, and a chic style that cinches your waist and shows off your figure. It’s also available in an impressive range of sizes so that it can fit nearly anyone who wants the dress to perfection!

Get the Relipop Women’s Short Sleeve Print V Neck Casual Short Dress for prices starting at $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

If you do pick up this dress and can’t wait until spring to wear it, we have some easy styling solutions for you. Team it with some opaque tights and a leather jacket if you need the extra warmth, and you could even try layering it over a turtleneck top too! Dresses like this are super versatile, so why not have some fun with all the different ways you can rock it?

See it: Get the Relipop Women’s Short Sleeve Print V Neck Casual Short Dress for prices starting at $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Relipop and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!