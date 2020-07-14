This Mini Wrap Dress Is Cool in Every Sense of the Word

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services

Most of us are dealing with the hottest period of the year right now. Even when we think we’ve faced the hottest, the temperatures take it as a challenge and climb even higher the next day. But are we going to spend every single day in a cami and cotton short shorts? Well, certainly some days, but what about when we actually need to look presentable?

Introducing: the wrap dress of your dreams. Wrap dresses are, of course, the most flattering style out there, so that’s already a big plus. But this Relipop dress didn’t stop there. Its soft, breathable, skin-friendly feel and breezy construction are all what makes this dress a true summer staple — plus the fact that it comes in so many colors and patterns!

Get the Relipop Summer Short Sleeve Print Dress starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This is a true wrap dress. While we can appreciate a good faux every now and then, there’s nothing like a true wrap dress to really cinch your figure, giving you precise control over the fit thanks to the functional tie at the side. It also works the other way too, of course — maybe you’ll want to loosen it here and there if you’re feeling bloated or are sitting down for a movie!

This dress is seriously flattering on all body types, hence the large number of reviews on Amazon. It has a deep surplice V neck, short, fluttery sleeves that allow for some air flow and a ruffled hem that hits mid-thigh, giving the dress its mini silhouette. You know what? Let’s take that ruffed hem and double it. Yep, you actually get double the ruffles in front due to the layered wrap design of the dress!

This dress is currently available in 10 colors and patterns. Tiny white polka dots on black, red or navy? Check. Seven different floral patterns? All we’ve ever wanted for summer (and spring — already thinking of next year!).

A dress that not only looks ferociously cute but feels cool in every sense of the word? Exactly what we were looking for. This piece showed up in our lives at exactly the right time, and we’re hoping we introduced it to you just when you needed it too. Now, let’s all go enjoy it!

