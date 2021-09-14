This Overnight Treatment Is Proven to Reduce Dark Spots in 7 Days

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dark spots pop up for a slew of different reasons, but two of the most common causes are aging and sun exposure. We can all agree that dark spots are annoying to deal with — and even more frustrating to try and get rid of.

There are different serums and spot treatments that you can test to help those dark spots fade and even out your skin tone, but it’s hard to know which will work for you. It’s constant trial and error, but this may be one of the more effective products we’ve come across! This overnight cream from Ren Clean Skincare has been clinically proven to start fading dark spots in just seven days, and reviewers are backing up that claim and reporting seriously speedy results!

Get the Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream with free shipping for $52 from Ren Clean Skincare!

This treatment is vegan and utilizes powerful naturally-derived ingredients to target pigmentation and help even even out the skin tone for a glowing complexion. The unique element of this dark spot treatment is that it exclusively targets the areas of the skin that are darker instead of lightening the entire face. When you lighten areas of the face that don’t need the treatment, the results can potentially do more harm than good and lead to unnecessary damage — and that’s why this cream was created.

In a clinical study, 87% of participants said they noticed that their skin looked brighter after just seven days of daily use — and reviewers note that it’s helping their dark spots fade at an impressively fast rate. Even if you don’t have a ton of dark spots, you can use this treatment as a brightening mask to wake up glowing!

This cream is also designed to give your skin intense hydration and make it look plumper, which many of Us are interested in. All you have to do is massage the treatment onto clean skin before bed and let it work its magic while you sleep. When you wake up in the morning, you might be pleasantly surprised with how refreshed you look! Shoppers say that their complexions look “better with each night,” and say it’s even helped make wrinkles less noticeable as well. Whether you deal with dark spots or other pesky problems, your skin can get a dose of much-needed radiance with the assistance of this treatment!

