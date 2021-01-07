This New Eye Treatment From REN Skincare Instantly Reduces Puffiness

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

New skincare alert! We just got wind of an exciting product release that’s bound to excite you. This treatment targets one of the most sensitive, stressful areas on the face: the eyes.

If you’re prone to puffiness or have stubborn dark circles that you seemingly can’t get rid of, this product may have been made for you. REN Clean Skincare just launched their Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream, and reviewers are already obsessed. They say that it noticeably made their under-eye areas look brighter and livened up their complexions too — and over time, it dramatically helped diminish their dark circles!

Get the Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream with free shipping for $49, available from REN Clean Skincare!

This new eye cream contains 95% natural-origin ingredients in its formula, which is ideal for anyone with extra sensitive skin. Loads of shoppers say that time and time again, other eye creams have irritated their skin. But that all changed once they tried this product in a consumer test, calling it an “absolute winner.”

This eye cream contains Elderberry Flower Extract, which is an antioxidant that can help neutralize free radicals which often trigger pesky dark circles and puffiness in the under-eye region. Thanks to a clinical study, it’s been proven to visibly reduce the appearance of dark circles in just seven days, and countless reviewers back up that claim with their own results! As the name suggests, this eye cream also instantly brightens up your under-eye area, evens out skin tone, intensely hydrates and firms up the skin — plus, it can reportedly even make the eyes appear lifted. Is this the miracle all-in-one eye cream that we’ve been tirelessly looking for? It sure does sound like it!

See it: Get the Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream with free shipping for $49, available from REN Clean Skincare!

Using this product is simple. According to REN, you only need a to use rice-grain-sized amount of product to see its results, which is incredible. You split that amount between two fingers and apply the treatment under the eyes, on the lids and around the brow bone. You can do this in the morning and at night, which is how you can see the most optimal results faster. This full-sized eye cream contains 15ml, or 0.5fl. oz., so we have to imagine that it will last you a long time if you’re only using the recommended amount of product.

Reviewers note that it’s important to be patient with this cream if you’re looking to tackle dark circles specifically. They won’t go away overnight, but in a week or two, you may see them completely transformed. Get ready for a whole new you!

See it: Get the Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream with free shipping for $49, available from REN Clean Skincare!

Looking for more? Check out all of the products available from REN Clean Skincare!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!