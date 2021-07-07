Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our hair has dealt with major drama over the years. Between color treatments, hot tool styling and every other form of routine maintenance, it’s safe to say that our once luscious locks have been through it all! As much as we hate to damage our follicles, it’s highly unlikely that we’re going to stop using all of these products immediately.

So, how can we keep our hair in check without giving up our favorite dyes and curling irons? We need to consistently nourish our locks to keep each strand as healthy as possible. Luckily, there’s a specific type of treatment that you probably haven’t heard of, and it can seriously help your hair out!

Get the Complexe 5 Stimulating Plant Concentrate with free shipping and receive two deluxe samples with your order from René Furterer!

Are you familiar with the concept of a pre-shampoo treatment? If you’re not, allow Us to explain. This product from René Furterer is a scalp serum that you apply to the skin closest to your roots. You can use it twice weekly, and the application process couldn’t be easier. The best way to make sure it reaches every inch of your scalp is to section off your hair. The tip of the bottle is very precise, so it’s a mess-free process. This handy feature also deposits the exact amount that you need so you don’t go overboard with the product!

Get the Complexe 5 Stimulating Plant Concentrate with free shipping and receive two deluxe samples with your order from René Furterer!

After everything is coated, leave the treatment on for about 10 minutes and then you’re ready to shower. Shampoo twice to make sure it’s all washed out, and follow up with your usual conditioner. What this product does is stimulate and detox your scalp so that it receives a more substantial, cleansing wash — far beyond the power of a regular shampoo. In a clinical trial conducted by the brand, 89% of users said their scalp felt more restored, while 88% said their hair felt stronger after four weeks of use, which is truly impressive!

You may not necessarily think about pre-treating your hair before hitting the shower, but it’s a crucial step that may give it much-needed support. This could be a revolutionary product that could elevate your hair health to the next level. Oh, and did we mention that the orange and lavender essential oils smell fragrant and fabulous? This is bound to score a permanent spot in your regimen!

See it: Get the Complexe 5 Stimulating Plant Concentrate with free shipping and receive two deluxe samples with your order from René Furterer!

Not what you’re looking for? Check all of the amazing beauty products available from René Furterer here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!