See Why Over 33,000 Amazon Reviewers Love This Body Fat Scale

Some people will tell you that stepping on a scale too frequently is a potentially unhealthy habit. Being obsessed with the number that you see as opposed to how you actually feel is far from the best practice. After all, it could cause you to be discouraged and disappointed in yourself — and that’s no way to live!

If you’ve embarked on a fitness journey, that’s reason enough for you to be seriously proud. And while compulsively looking at your weight might not be the best indicator of progress, we did find a smart scale that tells you so much more about your health that can actually help you achieve your goals in the process!

Get the RENPHO Bluetooth Body Fat BMI Smart Scale for prices starting at just $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

The RENPHO Bluetooth Body Fat BMI Smart Scale doesn’t just give you your weight in pounds — it gives you a whopping 13 different measurements to provide a fuller understanding of your overall physical wellbeing. This includes your BMI, your total body fat percentage, muscle mass and so much more. Muscle actually weighs more than fat, which is a fact that deceives so many when they simply check their general weight. Finding out how much of your total weight belongs to muscle can help you better understand what that figure actually consists of!

You can pick up this scale in either black or white. It also syncs up with a dedicated RENPHO app that you can access at any time on your smartphone. It records all your measurements via Bluetooth to the app so that you can keep track of your growth on every measurement. You can also set goals on the app and monitor how far you’ve come — and how close you are to success!

The brand reports that they have “over 3 million happy global users,” and judging by the overwhelming amount of reviews positive that this scale has earned on Amazon, we can definitely see why! Shoppers say they’ve tested this scale against more expensive versions, and this one does more than measure up!

