Shopping for special occasions can sometimes feel like a waste of money. Why spend a fortune on an outfit you’re only going to wear once or twice? Online purchases also produce literal waste from packaging and textiles, harming the environment with higher greenhouse gas emissions. We totally get the affordable appeal of fast fashion — if only we could have new clothes without the negative ripple effects!

One of the perks of my job as an entertainment reporter is getting to attend red carpets in cocktail attire (awards season is basically adult prom, minus the corsages.) But as much as I love an excuse to dress up, I can’t afford to buy a new gown for every event! Rather than splurging on designer styles, I rely on my favorite source of sustainable fashion: Rent the Runway.

Sign up for a Rent the Runway one-time rental starting at just $30 or a membership trial starting at just $69 with code GETDRESSED!

Rent the Runway is essentially a virtual closet full of designer apparel and accessories — just like in Clueless, only real. This game-changing platform lets users rent, buy or subscribe for events or everyday life. From Staud to Self-Portrait and Derek Lam to Diane von Furstenberg, Rent the Runway boasts the top luxury brands at an unbeatable price.

One-time rentals are as low as $30 and membership trials start at just $69! My Rent the Runway membership allows me to select four designer items a month for under $100 — such a steal! And renting could not be easier! Once you’re done with your previous shipment, simply send your selections back before picking out your next batch. How fun is that?

I wore this gorgeous Mac Duggal gold dress to the American Music Awards a few weeks ago, and women were asking me where I got it all night long. My answer is always: “Rent the Runway!” I’ve never received more compliments on clothing in my life. I’ve even convinced multiple Real Housewives to sign up for RTR!

With holiday parties heating up, now is the perfect opportunity to try Rent the Runway for the first time! If you opt for a one-time rental, you can choose either a 4-day or 8-day time slot, along with a backup size to guarantee that your look fits.

Below are some of our favorite holiday styles this season! From shiny sequins for New Year’s Eve to beautiful bows for Christmas, this festive fashion will make your days merry and bright.

This AllSaints Silver Sequin Dress

Starting at just $50.00 See It!

This Self-Portrait Red Bow Mini Dress

Starting at just $65.00 See It!

This Line + Dot Sequin Cutout Dress

Starting at just $30.00 See It!

This Rhode Green Velvet Dress

Starting at just $70.00 See It!

This Badgley Mischka Black Velvet Bow Dress

Starting at just $33.00 See It!

This Amanda Uprichard Burgundy Velvet Dress

Starting at just $41.00 See It!

Whether you’re shopping for a winter wedding or a stylish snow day, Rent the Runway has you covered. From outerwear to accessories, Rent the Runway is the ultimate designer destination!

