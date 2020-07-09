Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever go out in the same clothes you slept in? We’re guilty. If we’re comfy at home and we’re not heading out for anything fancy, it’s hard to come up with a reason to change. Except…there’s always the possibility of us running into someone we know, or someone we want to impress. Yikes!

Here’s the thing: Just because you want to look cute whenever you’re in public doesn’t mean you have to spend half an hour getting ready. You even can wear the same thing you were sleeping or lounging on the couch in. You just have to have the right loungewear in the first place. In fact, the right piece might be even easier to wear than your tee and shorts combo!

Get the ReoRia Summer Scoop Neck Sleeveless Romper starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

A romper is our preferred form of loungewear because it makes for the perfect going-out-wear too. This one is made of a soft, flowy fabric and has a loose, easy fit, so you’ll love it for hanging out around the house. That doesn’t mean it can’t be chic though. With its sleeveless construction and scoop neckline, it’s elevated, but the adjustable drawstring at the waist is really key for cinching your figure and looking totally put-together!

This number one bestselling romper steps it up yet another notch by adding slant pockets at the hips. Who doesn’t love pockets? Things get even better when you realize you have 12 colors and patterns to choose from. You have a handful of solids, with green, pink, black and two shades of blue, and as for patterns, you’ll find stripes, tie-dyes and camo!

If part of why you hate changing into “real clothes” is because it always ends up with you pulling half your pieces out of your closet and hating everything you try on, then this romper really will make a difference in your life. With it in your arsenal, you won’t have to worry about putting together a cute outfit, because it already is a cute outfit on its own!

We love daydreaming about the styling possibilities when it comes to this romper too. Hitting the beach? Wear it over your swimsuit with some flip flops and a sun hat. Heading to brunch? Slip a kimono-style cardi over it and grab a pair of mules and some statement earrings. Boom — you’re a style genius!

