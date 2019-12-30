This Portable Massager With 5,000 Reviews Is Key to a Stress-Free 2020





Feeling any sort of tension right now — physical or mental? Any sort of pain or stress? Unless you are seriously having the best day ever, the answer is probably yes. Whether it’s a sore lower back, throbbing feet, stiff shoulders or worry over your busy schedule, there’s a good chance you would appreciate a massage right now.

We would get a massage every day if we could…and we can! We’re not talking spending thousands of dollars at a massage parlor every month. We mean with this portable, multi-use massager you can use whenever you want. All you have to do is pay one majorly affordable price — one time — and watch as the stress and pain melt away!

Get the RESTECK Massager for Neck and Back With Heat for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 29, 2019, but are subject to change.

This massager is a must-have for back and neck pain, but it can relieve tension anywhere from your legs, to your abs, to your glutes, down to your feet. Some shoppers even use it on their heads to relieve headaches! When a product has over 5,300 reviews and a 4.8 rating out of 5, you’re bound to find some creative ideas — and a whole lot of glowing recommendations. Shoppers say the quality of this massager is excellent, and that it’s been the one thing that’s helped them even when physical therapists, chiropractors and massage therapists couldn’t. Plus, canceling those appointments has saved them so much money!

Shoppers say this massager offers instant, significant relief and that it’s their favorite thing to come home to after a stressful day. The best part is, they don’t even need to wait to come home, since they can bring it to the office or in the car with them in the handy matching leather carrying case. (And yes, it comes with a wall adapter and car adapter!)

Get the RESTECK Massager for Neck and Back With Heat for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2019, but are subject to change.

This massager has eight bidirectional kneading nodes with a built-in heating function. You can control this heat, along with the speed of the movement and the direction so you can always hit just the right spot. Because of its design, this device is so much easier to use than handheld massagers, allowing you to truly relax. It has an auto shutdown feature too, so you won’t have to worry about falling asleep while using it!

This RESTECK massager makes such an amazing gift for either you or a loved one (or both). It comes with a lifetime warranty too, so you know you won’t only have the best 2020 ever — but the best life!

Get the RESTECK Massager for Neck and Back With Heat for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2019, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from RESTECK here and other electric massagers available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!