



What’s better than one chic tote? Two chic totes, of course! But what’s even better than two chic totes? Three, sure, but let’s think more affordable — and more space-saving, while we’re at it. Stumped? Not a problem, because we have the answer, and it comes in the form of a Calvin Klein bag! Great start already, right?

The Calvin Klein Sonoma Reversible Tote with Pouch is two chic totes in one. But how? Well, it’s right in the name. This bag is reversible! It’s two styles in one, offering double the looks and double the versatility. Nearly 200 shoppers are obsessed with this unique designer find, including Us, but what we may be even more obsessed with is the sale on it, starting at 50% off!

See it: Get the Calvin Klein Sonoma Reversible Tote with Pouch (originally $148) starting at just $74 at Macy’s!

Reviewers are “beyond thrilled” with the innovative design of this bag. The only problem they actually have with the reversible design is that they can’t choose which way to wear it! Both are too tempting, but no matter what, they’re bound to receive “so many compliments” when they wear it out. This bag boasts “superb craftsmanship” and a “supple” leather-look material that shoppers say make it look seriously upscale. They also say it’s “the perfect solution” for anyone looking to ditch their ugly computer bag, since it fits everything they need for work!

This tote, which is 17 inches wide and 13 inches high, is super roomy. Because of its reversible nature, however, it doesn’t feature pockets on the inside . . . since the inside can also be the outside. Calvin Klein knows that we like our extra storage and organization, though, so the brand wouldn’t leave us hanging. That’s why there is an included, removable zip pouch!

This pouch matches the main bag and is the perfect size to use for makeup, or even in place of a wallet. We can choose to keep it inside the bag, or we can actually clip it to the outside of the bag. We can even just use it on its own as a clutch, too!

This tote has double removable handles, as well as a removable shoulder strap for crossbody wear that we can adjust for a perfect fit. It features a hidden magnetic closure, concealed under the material of the bag. We love this, since it won’t stick out or look unnatural even when we flip this bag inside out! To reverse the bag, all we need to do is turn it inside out and flip the inside bottom panel. Done! No one will suspect a thing. Just make sure to actually take your belongings out before flipping!

This CK bag is currently available in 14 colors — 28 if you count the insides! There are plenty of solid options, but also versions with color-blocking or logo prints, so check them all out! Each also has gold or silver hardware, depending on the colors of the bag. The 45%-off options will only be on sale until July 16, so act quickly!

This tote is a dream for any commuter, traveler or straight-up fashion lover who wants a side of functionality with their main course of style, and there is certainly nothing wrong with that, so let’s shop!

