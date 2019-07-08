Shoppers Say These Top-Rated Levi’s Are the ‘Holy Grail of Jeans’





Wearing jeans shouldn’t feel like a hassle, and we often forget that. How can we brand our jeans as the ultimate casual staple when they’re not even comfortable? Pulling them on takes 10 minutes, they leave painful red marks all over our legs and waist and they’re either way too stiff or become stretched out within the first hour of wear!

If we’re looking for a pair of jeans that can tempt us away from automatically defaulting to sweatpants, leggings or old mesh shorts, we’re obviously turning to Levi’s. The denim brand’s 721 High-Rise Ripped Skinny Jeans are everything that jeans are supposed to be: flattering, comfortable and affordable! No wonder they have over 550 reviews!

See it: Get the Levi’s 721 High-Rise Ripped Skinny Jeans (originally $60) starting at just $50!

Hundreds of shoppers agree that these are “the most flattering jeans” they’ve ever tried on. They’re “literally a perfect match,” according to one. Even others, who “used to never wear jeans,” are now reaching for them “every day!” Many reviewers specifically noted how these jeans don’t gap in the back, which is something we often don’t think about until we’ve ripped all of the tags off and it’s too late. Thankfully, that’s not a problem, because these Levi’s “fit like a glove.” That’s just one of many reasons shoppers are saying these skinnies are the “holy grail of jeans!”

These jeans were specifically designed to define and flatter, hugging all of the right places to “enhance our shape.” The high-rise fit helps to cinch our waist while elongating our legs, a skinny jean specialty. These jeans are slim through the hip and thigh with a skinny leg throughout, so we’ll look sleek and stylish from minute one until pajama time. They’re soft and stretchy, too, with cotton and elastane, so we may even forget that we’re wearing jeans in the first place!

See it: Get the Levi’s 721 High-Rise Ripped Skinny Jeans (originally $60) starting at just $50!

These jeans have a classic button and zip fly closure with five pockets, and most feature whiskering at the hips. Each version and shade of denim differs, though, so we’re going to want to check out all of them. For example, most of them have some form of distressed accents, such as rips in the knee or a raw hem at or above the ankle. Take Me Out, for example, has both, while Carbon Bay has no distressed details at all!

Meanwhile, options like Black Camo throw us an unexpected yet much-appreciated curveball! This version has no rips or tears, but it does feature an all-over monochromatic camouflage print. So cute! Whatever shade of denim we prefer, whether white, black, blue or patterned, we’re bound to find a pair of these 721 jeans that we’ll end up obsessed with!

These jeans are made to be worn basically anywhere. Going to work? One of the non-distressed pairs will be your new best friend. Hanging out with friends on the weekend? Edgier pairs like Drawing Board or Roll Out will perfect any top or shoes we wear them with. Try out anything from a tucked-in band tee, to a silky camisole, to a flowy blouse, to a strappy bralette! The options are endless with a good pair of jeans, as they should be. Now go grab your own pair of these fan-favorite Levi’s and see what the hype is really all about!

See it: Get the Levi’s 721 High-Rise Ripped Skinny Jeans (originally $60) starting at just $50!

Not your style? Check out more from Levi’s here and other jeans available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!