



Beauty is in the eye of the beholder — literally! Eyes are the first thing anyone notices when speaking to another person. It doesn’t matter if their pupils are blue, green or hazel, we’re all left gazing into them and at them too. Aside from pupils and their color, what’s the second thing we notice?

Tired eyes! Dark, tired eyes are unflattering and can be quite apparent — and it’s one thing we’re always looking to cover up. The last thing we want is anyone wondering: “When the last time they slept?” Which is why we’re in full support of this under-$100 product that works wonders!

See it: Grab the SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Eye Complex for $98, available at Dermstore!

When it comes to the SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Eye Complex, it won’t just work wonders on our eye region — it’ll work miracles. Or, at least, that’s what the reviewers can’t stop claiming. One reviewer called it “their favorite” eye cream, while another said it was “worth the price” and so much more. Why are so many reviewers claiming this cream to be a “life-changing” product? Easy.

For starters, let’s stop thinking of this product as just any eye cream. Instead, think of it as an incredible treatment that will provide both long-lasting and instant results. It’s strategically designed formula dials in on highly beneficial key ingredients that make a world of difference.

First, there’s blueberry extract. This powerful antioxidant will fortify the skin’s matrix and prevent the appearance of wrinkles. This anti-aging ingredient will not only reduce the signs of aging down the line but begin to turn back the hands of time too. It’ll diminish the appearance of fine lines and even crow’s feet. This extract is paired to perfection with a complex of flavonoids and synergistic peptides. This unique combination will also diminish those same dark circles and under-eye circles, as well as reinforce the firmness and tone in our under-eye region. Mix that with optical diffusers too and those tired, dull eyes we started with are now suddenly radiant and bright!

See it: Grab the SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Eye Complex for $98, available at Dermstore!

The ingredient to bring this formula full-circle? None other than proxylane. It’ll support our skin’s own GAG synthesis and even restore all of those lost nutrients and water we’re lacking. Long story short? It will lock in the hydration we need. With reviewers loving how “moisturizing” their skin felt, and how it was noticeable almost instantly. What else did reviewers notice and love?

The texture! So many reviewers loved the thick and creamy texture and called it a fan-favorite feature. Now, we don’t use those words loosely here. One reviewer was abundantly clear that this texture was “smooth and light” and won’t cause any future breakouts and irritations. Ironically, reviewers claim just the opposite!

Many reviewers loved how this cream “reduced redness, irritation” and left their skin “silky-smooth.” Yet another loved how it “stayed put when applied.” This reviewer loved how the heavier cream was “comfortable” when “reaping the benefits.” Can we even blame them? Definitely not. This lightweight eye cream was ideal when using morning, day or night, with many reviewers recommending nighttime use!

This product easily mixed into any regular routine and made a world of difference! With continuous use, one reviewer saw a noticeable difference within “two or three days!” This reviewer’s “dark circles began to vanish,” and we’re loving this. This eye cream was the “holy grail” of dark circles and under $100 too!

See it: Grab the SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Eye Complex for $98, available at Dermstore!

Not your style? Check out additional SkinCeuticals items and more eye creams also available at Dermstore here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!