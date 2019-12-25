



Wave goodbye to this year! It’s only a matter of days until it’s officially over and it’s on to bigger and better things — like next year! With 2020 on the horizon, many of Us are purging our closets of pieces that no longer bring us joy (shout out to Marie Kondo).

Yes, we’re looking to freshen up our wardrobes yet again — but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Investing in trendy pieces isn’t the right answer — it only results in a closet full of nothing to wear in a few seasons. That’s why staples are the way to go, which is why this comfy-chic cardigan quickly moved to the top of our wish lists!

Grab the Charter Club Animal-Print Pure Cashmere Cardigan, Regular & Petite Sizes, Created For Macy’s (originally $199) now with prices starting at just $95, available at Macy’s! Use promo code: GIFT to receive 20% off your purchase at checkout!

Out with the old, in with the new! The Charter Club Animal-Print Pure Cashmere Cardigan is a highly wearable sweater that perfectly blends a timeless silhouette with a modern edge. While this piece certainly speaks for itself, reviewers have given it their highly coveted cosign.

So many of them couldn’t get over the “gorgeous print,” and both the ice grey heather combo and pecan combo are sensational options! According to other reviewers, the “well-fitting” sweater is the ideal amount of slouchy while still being elegant. It’s a difficult balance, but this totally works!

This super-fierce piece is done in an incredibly soft cashmere that’s “luxurious” and “expensive-looking.” One reviewer loved how “comfortable” and “true to size” this piece was. Needless to say, we’re obsessed.

One look and it’s clear that this is versatile! Any lucky shoppers can throw this sweater on with their satin cami and dress pants when heading to work for a laid-back feel that’s pretty and polished — and if you’re looking to transition this same piece, fear not. Step into the weekend by accessorizing it with your favorite T-shirt and jeans too. This cardigan just may be the first smash hit of the new decade!

Not your style? Check out additional Charter Club items, more cashmere items, and more women’s sale styles also available at Macy’s here!

