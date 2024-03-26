Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sometimes, you need a little extra oomph when it comes to your skincare routine. Sure, you’re using your best products for your face, but you can’t forget your neck, too. That’s why this new product from Three Ships Beauty is such a can’t-miss cream, and one that you’ll want to start using ASAP if you want to see an immediate difference – especially since reviewers can’t stop raving about it.

The Three Ships Firm Believer Goji Stem Cell + Pomegranate Smoothing Neck + Face Cream is $42, and according to buyers, it’s worth every penny. It’s filled with antioxidant-rich goji berry plant stem cells, which are meant to help restore firmness and smoothness on both your face and neck. Plus, it uses upcycled pomegranata to brighten your skin as well as keep it moisturized. All of these claims have been tested by dermatologists, and used in a study with 45 participants.

Get Three Ships Firm Believer Goji Stem Cell + Pomegranate Smoothing Neck + Face Cream for just $42 at Three Ships!

Of the study, 98% of users said their skin felt hydrated the morning after they used the cream. Meanwhile, 91% said their skin looked smoother after consistent use. And a whopping 79% said their skin felt firmer after using the cream consistently, too. It’s all thanks to the natural ingredients that make a difference in your skin’s texture, firmness, and moisturization level. And buyers are absolutely in love with everything this product can do for them.

Fans call it “luxurious” and say it “moisturizes beautifully” and hope they never run out. Others have named an improvement in their “deeper wrinkles and droopy neckline.” If you’re thinking you might see the same kind of results, you’re going to want to go ahead and grab yourself a bottle right now.

Try out the face and neck cream now before it ends up catching on with TikTok – and everyone else – and it sells out and you’ll be able to see what it can do for you.