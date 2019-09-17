



Find yourself tired of your trusty tees? In the market for something a bit different? But not quite sure what you want exactly? Of course you are. Everyone is… and that’s because it’s the start of a new season. A new season is synonymous with a fresh start, and what better way to start it off on the right note than by refreshing our wardrobes? Maybe give it that much-needed upgrade it doesn’t just want, but deserves. How can we do this you may ask?

Raise your hand if you’re looking to make a change? We’re guessing tons of Us are. Now, keep those hands raised if you’re looking to make a change that includes upgrading your current trusty tees. Again, everyone wants to do this. We figured as much. It was inevitable and bound to happen, and we have found the simple-yet-sleek substitution to pick up for the fall season. What may that be? It’s this fan-favorite shirt that’s also majorly marked down too. Bingo!

See it: Grab the MICHAEL Michael Kors Grommet-Side Sleeveless Top, Created for Macy’s, (originally $78) now 74% off with prices starting at just $20, available at Macy’s!

Change isn’t always necessarily a bad thing. It’s actually a good thing if asking Us. See, we should change our closet’s rotation as frequently and as often as we change our hair color, our nail polish or even our jobs! It’s important to mix things up a bit, and the same goes for our closet wardrobes. May we suggest starting out by switching out those tried-and-true tees for something brand-new. Like?

The MICHAEL Michael Kors Grommet-Side Sleeveless Top, of course. We love how this top rings true to what we’re familiar with. Not only does it come in two sensational shades —black and navy blue— but both are as wearable as ever. We can wear it with a blazer over top, or pair it under a knee-length duster or cardigan and we can even wear it alone on those unseasonably hot days! Yes, it’s true. This simple shirt is not just easy-to-wear, but will seamlessly transition in-and-out of our wardrobes on the fly. But what’s above all of that?

This top is one-of-a-kind! It strays away from those traditional ‘basics’ we’re always reaching for, and instead elevates any look. How? Let’s start with the side lace-up ties. It’s the delicate detailing that makes all the difference… and when paired with a grommet metal trim too? Swooning! How couldn’t we be? We love how this sleeveless top masters both edginess and effortlessness all at once. And want to know what else? The reviewers have also taken notice too.

One reviewer loved how the grommet trim, “jazzed things up a bit,” and can we blame them? She loved how this tiny detail makes a big difference when elevating it from “plain top” to perfect piece. So much so, she’s not only planning on “wearing it everywhere,” but also went back for a second shade. Amazing! What’s even more amazing? A second reviewer loved how she didn’t have to sacrifice “comfort” for “style.” She loved how “cute” this piece was and even claimed it was the perfect “summer shirt.” Of course, it is! In fact, it’s so endlessly versatile it can transition year-round. Better than that? It does so at an “afford” price-point. Factor in the current Macy’s sale happening now? It’s absolutely impossible to resist this crewneck top (so why even try!).

